’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Finale Ending Explained: What Happened to Clay?

Fans are feeling a bit confused by how the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 finale ended. (And no, we’re not talking about that brutal rape scene. You can tell us how you felt about that by taking Heavy’s poll here.) Fans are also wondering just what happened to Clay, considering things ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

This post has major spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 2.

At the end of Season 2, Tyler essentially snaps after his brutal rape. He gathers every gun he can find and marches to the school, but not before sending a text warning Cyrus’ sister that he’s on the way.

When news spreads to Tyler’s “friends” about his text, they freak out (understandably.) But Clay tries to convince everyone not to call the police. He wants to talk Tyler out of it, he wants to save someone like he couldn’t save Hannah. (The producers have said that in a real life situation, everyone should be warned and the police should be called. Don’t avoid calling the police like Clay suggested.)

So Clay marches out of the school to confront Tyler, and he finds him as he’s walking up to the dance, weapon in hand. Clay gives Tyler a speech about how much he doesn’t want to see Tyler die, and this somehow changes Tyler’s mind. Tyler hands his weapon over to Clay and takes off in Tony’s car.

So we’re left with a few questions. First, as we’ve been told over and over, Tony is on probation. He’s on the second of three strikes. If he has another strike, he’ll go to jail. So if he’s caught by police (which is possible, considering how many police are arriving on the scene), he could go to jail.

But the episode ends with Clay just standing there, holding a gun, while his friends look on, and the police are arriving. This left viewers with a few questions.

Is Clay going to take the fall for Tyler? Some fans think this might happen. They’re concerned that Clay still feels so much guilt for Hannah’s death that in an attempt to save Tyler, he will pretend that he was the one with the gun. Bryce did see Clay right outside his house with a gun pointed to his head. So it’s possible that Clay could take the fall.

But other viewers were concerned that the police would show up, see Clay with a weapon in hand, and assume he was the school shooter before anyone can tell them differently. They’re concerned that Clay might get shot by the police. Of course, Clay has a lot of friends to back him up and say he wasn’t the shooter. And Tyler did send a text message stating his intentions. So Clay should be OK — as long as he’s not shot before they can clear things up.

The writers purposefully left the ending a bit ambiguous, possibly to convince Netflix that the show should be renewed for a third season. Or maybe just as a means to get viewers talking and ready to tune in the moment the third season is released.

More than likely, Clay just froze with the weapon in his hand because of the shock, and he is going to be just fine. Considering that Season 2 began five months after Season 1 ended, it’s also possible that Season 3 will start after some type of time jump. We’ll likely start out figuring out what happened to lead characters to where they are (just like we were trying to figure out why Tony was on probation, for example.)