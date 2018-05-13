’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Release Time: When Is It on Netflix?

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is finally upon us, and fans can’t wait. The new season is being released on Friday, May 18, 2018. Exactly what time should you start looking for the Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why? Read on for all the details.

Historically, Netflix shows become available at 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date (12 a.m. Pacific) and the series is released simultaneously in its entirety around the world. So it’s safe to say that you can start looking for 13 Reasons Why Season 2 at 3 a.m. Eastern. All of the episodes for Season 2 will be released at once, so if you’re wanting to binge watch, you’ll need to take the day off. Or you can watch at your leisure. Season 1 was incredibly intense, and many viewers said that trying to binge watch the whole thing was difficult considering the heaviness of the subject matter. So you might want to take your time with Season 2. When the season is released, you can watch it on Netflix here.

Remember: all Netflix subscribers around the world get to see a show simultaneously around the world. No one gets to see the show early. So if you’re counting the hours until Netflix’s remixed season is released, you won’t have to count much longer. If Netflix holds true to its release times from its past series, then you can expect Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why to release on Friday, May 18 at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones:

In the U.S. (May 18):

12 a.m. Pacific

1 a.m. Mountain

2 a.m. Central

3 a.m. Eastern

9 p.m. Honolulu (May 18)

11 p.m. Alaska (May 18)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (May 18):

4:30 p.m. Adelaide

7 a.m. GMT

9 a.m. Amsterdam

10 a.m. Athens

3 p.m. Beijing

10 a.m. Beirut

9 a.m. Brussels

9 a.m. Cape Town

8 a.m. Dublin

3 p.m. Hong Kong

8 a.m. London

10 a.m. Moscow

3 a.m. Ottawa

3 p.m. Perth

1 a.m. San Salvador

4 a.m. Santiago

4:30 a.m. St. John’s

5 p.m. Sydney, Australia

12 a.m. Vancouver

You can see more times at the Event Converter here. It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its series. Any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that the 13 Reasons Why is released early, let us know in the comments below.

Here’s the synopsis for the new season: “Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”