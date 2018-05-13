’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: Is It Renewed? Do We Know When It Returns?

If you’ve finished Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, then you’re likely wanting to know when you can expect the show to return. Is it even renewed? Here is everything we know so far about Season 3.

No one was sure if we were going to get a second season of 13 Reasons Why, since Season 1 was based on the book by Jay Asher. But Netflix decided to pursue Season 2, allowing the writers and producers to have a lot more freedom in their storylines. This means that there’s a lot more reason to hope for Season 3. Although Netflix has not announced if 13 Reasons Why will be renewed for Season 3, it’s tough to imagine they won’t renew a show that’s so hugely popular and not very expensive to make. Netflix typically doesn’t announce show renewals until at least a month after a new season airs. So we’ll likely hear about renewals no sooner than a month from the release date, and the show will likely return in about a year, based on Netflix’s patterns with other shows.

In an interview in January, Paramount Television head Amy Powell told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio was ready and open to doing a third season. She said the decision was really up to showrunner Brian Yorkey. “We’re not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn’t feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be.”

We also know that Netflix has already booked Analy High School, where Liberty High School’s scenes are filmed, for Season 3. This is very good news. Sonoma West reported that the West Sonoma County Union High School District board approved a third licensing agreement on April 11 with Paramount Pictures. The school board was also told not to immediately allocate how the $66,000 would be spent if season 3 is filmed. Paramount will pay $66,000 for 30 filming days at the campus, and filming would start in mid-June and end by mid-December. That means we should be hearing pretty soon about Season 3 starting to film.

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey (who is also a producer for the series) told Cosmopolitan that she couldn’t say if there would be a third season. “There’s definitely a lot of story to tell,” she added.

At this time, Netflix has not officially announced that the show’s renewed. But they’ve signed a licensing agreement in case they do film a third season, and several insiders told RenewCancelTV that the show was “secretly” renewed for Season 3.

Don’t worry too much about Netflix not announcing a renewal yet. Netflix pretty much never announces whether a show is renewed right after it releases a new season. This is even true for its more popular Marvel shows. For example, Netflix didn’t announce that Jessica Jones was renewed for a new season until about a month after the latest season was released. Season 2 of The Punisher wasn’t announced until a month after Season 1 premiered. Netflix didn’t even announce the renewal of its hugely popular Black Mirror until three months after its most recent season premiered.

So don’t worry that we haven’t heard an official announcement yet about Season 3. The show is in very good company. As far as when it might come back, that’s a different question entirely. Season 2 premiered on May 18 and Season 1 was released on March 31. So it seems fair to think that Season 3 will be released in the spring of 2019. Yes, that means you’ll probably have to wait a year for the next installment. Netflix typically releases its new seasons about a year apart.