’13 Reasons Why’ Timeline: Where Does Zach’s New Story Fit in the Show? [S02E06]

If you’re watching Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, then you might be just a little confused about that testimony Zach gave in the courtroom in Episode 6. How exactly does it even fit in the timeline from Season 1? We’ll attempt to explain in the article below. But warning: This post will have major spoilers for 13 Reasons Why through Season 2 Episode 6.

At first glance, Zach’s story doesn’t make a lot of sense and it’s really confusing with the rest of Hannah’s stories from Season 1. But when you look at things a little more closely, it actually does fit.

Zach revealed in Episode 6 that he and Hannah had a romantic relationship one summer. Fans are having trouble figuring out how that makes sense with the rest of Hannah’s story, and you can read about how it does make sense in Heavy’s story here. But first, take a look at when it happened during the Season 1 timeline. Remember, the season started with Hannah in her sophomore year. She dies at the beginning of her junior year. Here is what we’ve figured out about the timeline and where Zach fits in.

1. First, Hannah moves to town. She attends a party and meets Justin, and then her sophomore year begins.

2. Hannah and Justin go to the park. He takes a picture that Bryce circulates and she earns a “slut” reputation, despite Justin being her first kiss.

3. Clay works with Hannah at the movie theater, and he’s starting to crush on her.

4. Hannah meets Jessica and Alex. But then Jessica and Alex start dating and it all falls apart. Alex’s jealousy leads to his making the “best of” list that leads to Hannah’s harassment.

5. Hannah realizes she has a stalker. That stalker ended up being Tyler, but he got a picture of her and Courtney kissing first.

4. Dollar Valentine’s is planned. Zach wishes he was a match, and Marcus says he’s a match and they have a date where he tries to take advantage of her and she pushes him away.

5. Zach steals Hannah’s compliments. Zach’s hurt because Hannah rebuffed his attempt to comfort her after what Marcus did. So he steals her compliments. She sends him a letter and thinks he just threw it away (he didn’t.)

5. Hanna’s poem is published in a magazine. Hannah and Ryan begin talking about poetry. He steals one of her poems and publishes it anonymously. No one realizes it’s her, but that doesn’t matter.

6. Hannah and Zach date over the summer. Clay is out of town, and it was a bit of a mystery in Season 1 what Hannah did during those three months. Now we know. But then when his friends get back into town, he doesn’t want to keep things going.

7. Hannah cuts her hair and goes to Jessica’s party. Hannah wants a new image and a clean start. She and Clay kiss at the party, but she freaks out and pushes him away. After clay leaves, she witnesses Jessica’s rape by Bryce. Sheri gives Hannah a ride home and hits a stop sign.

8. Jeff dies in a car crash, partially because Sheri didn’t tell the police that she knocked down a sign.

9. Feeling guilty, Hannah goes to a late-night party at Bryce’s house, where Bryce rapes her.

10. Hannah begins recording her tapes. She seeks help from Mr. Porter, but he tells her he can’t do anything if she won’t reveal who raped her.

11. Hannah kills herself. At some point after this, her parents decide to sue the school.

12. Her tapes are passed around the school.

13. Clay gets Bryce’s rape confession on tape.

14. Hanna’s mom finds a list of people on the tapes in Hannah’s room. Tony gives the Bakers a USB with all the tapes on it. Tyler is hoarding guns and ammo. Justin steals his mom’s boyfriend’s money and takes off. Clay gives the tapes to Mr. Porter, and Mr. Porter learns that Alex shot himself.

15. Five months pass and Season 2 (and the trial) begin.