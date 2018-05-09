Aarika Wolf: 5 Fast Facts You Need to know

The on/off girlfriend of DJ and singing superstar Calvin Harris has been referred to as the “most sought-after brunette in Hollywood.” Aarika Wolf, 24, has been a constant figure in Harris’ life since she appeared in the video for “Blame” in 2014. In between dating North Dakota native Wolff, Harris has dated Rita Ora and Taylor Swift. Harris and Swift called it quits in the summer of 2016.

Wolf and Harris first go at a relationship ended in February 2015. They were again linked together in August 2017 but had reportedly split again before the end of the year.

It was reported in March 2018, that Harris and Wolf had mended their relationship to the extent that she moved into his home in Hollywood. A friend of the couple’s told The Sun at the time, “This time pals believe their relationship will last the distance.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Couple Was Involved in a Serious Car Accident in May 2018

On May 8, TMZ reported that Wolf was behind the wheel when she and Harris crashed into a group of people who were in a Honda. Wolf was driving a Range Rover at the time. The accident occurred in Beverly Hills. TMZ says Wolf “didn’t slow down and plowed into the left side of the car, making it spin out and setting off the airbags. The cars ended up facing each other.” A friend of Harris’ later told TMZ that the Scottish DJ is disputing what happened, saying that the Honda swerved in front of him and Wolf and the accident was their fault.

The passengers in the Honda were reportedly angered that neither Wolf nor Harris asked if they were okay. The couple was taken into a home close to the accident where an SUV picked them up. The couple and the other victims exchanged insurance information. Those other victims plan on filing a police report, TMZ reports. In May 2016, Harris was involved in another brutal car accident involving a 16-year-old driver. That incident sent Harris to the ER.

2. Harris Was Reported to Have Cheated on Wolf With Taylor Swift in 2016

Harris is reported to have cheated on Wolf with Taylor Swift, according to a bombshell April 2015 New York Daily News report. That article says that Swift didn’t know that Wolf and Harris were an item when she first hooked up with the Scottish singer. An “insider” quoted in the Daily News report says, “Calvin and Aarika met on the set of his music video “Blame” in August, and they officially started dating in October. They were full on boyfriend/girlfriend for about six months; totally joined at the hip.”

That report goes on to say that Harris told a friend he had cheated on Wolf and “didn’t know how to explain himself.” Prior to his relationship with Swift, Wolf had decorated her Instagram page with photos of Harris, those photos were swiftly deleted.

3. Wolf Says She Has a ‘Small Town Mentality’

Wolf elaborated on her upbringing in North Dakota in a March 2016 interview with C-Heads Magazine. In describing her upbringing, Wolf said, “It was a place with less than 2000 people and my graduating class had 33 kids. It was really tiny. It was nice because I grew up with people really close to me. Everybody grew up with everybody. I grew up with a small town mentality and that’s nice to have when going to a big city. We would go and drive around after school for 2 hours and there wasn’t much else to do than just going to a lake.”

Wolf mentions in the interview that her brother was extremely overprotective of her in high school saying, “I was quite shy in middle school. In high school I had more personality and was more grown up. I actually really liked math. Math over English always. Another thing I remember that my older brother was very protective in high school so it was very hard for me to date (laughs). Every day he was like ‘no, you cant date Alex’s sister.’” Wolf goes on to say that in addition to her modeling, she would like to try to learn how to DJ, perhaps Harris could help her with that.

4. Wolf Is Represented by Vision & Premier Models

Wolf is represented by Vision Models in Los Angeles and Premier Models in the United Kingdom. Wolf told C-Heads about signing with Vision Models, “I worked in Athens right before London and I also worked in California for 4 years. I started when I was 18 and everything changed for me in that time and I experienced many new things and traveled to different places which was awesome.”

At the time of writing, Wolf has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Also at the time writing, there are no photos showing Wolf and Harris together.

5. As Recently as April 2018, Harris Was Being Linked to Dua Lipa

As recently as April 2018, Harris was being linked to singer and his collaborator, Dua Lipa. Though the same report linked Lipa to Chris Martin of Coldplay and her former boyfriend, Isaac Carew. The article says that Harris asked Lipa on a date following the 2018 BRIT Awards in the United Kingdom. The pair had collaborated on the song, “Homesick.”