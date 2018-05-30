Drake’s Rumored Son, Adonis, Is 7 Months Old

Drake is rumored to be the father of a 7-month-old baby boy named Adonis. The child was born in October. The baby’s mother is former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

When Brussaux first announced that she was pregnant, she claimed that Drake fathered her child. The two had been spotted together on a date in January, and a few months later, Brussaux announced her pregnancy. At the time, she obtained a lawyer to protect her unborn child.

“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” a source told TMZ at the time.

The rumors died down, even after Brussaux gave birth. Interestingly, the baby shares the same birthday as his rumored dad — October 24. Over the past few months, Brussaux has posted a few pictures of her newborn son on her Instagram account. Rumors that Drake fathered Brussaux’s son resurfaced in January after he allegedly followed her on social media.

“[The rapper] followed Sophie Brussaux on Instagram after [she] posted photos of her and young son flying on a private plane. Several online blogs also published photos of Drake and Sophie together fueling speculation that they’d reconciled and that Drake was the father of her young son, Adonis,” BET reported.

Brussaux recently made her account private. The move reportedly came after rapper Pusha-T outed Drake as the baby’s father in his new song, “The Story of Adidon.”

The song lyrics read as follows:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home

Deadbeat mothaf**** playin’ border patrol, ooh

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real

Love that baby, respect that girl

Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.