Who Is Royal Wedding Photographer Alexi Lubomirski?

Alexi Lubomirski will be taking the official photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple exchanges vows at St. George’s chapel. The palace announced that the bride and groom had chosen Lubomirski, a photographer-to-the-stars, who also shot the couple’s engagement photos at Frogmore House last year.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George’s Chapel on 19th May,” read a statement from Kensington Palace.

On April 13, Lubomirski posted a photo of Kensington Palace’s official press release on his Instagram page.

“I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story,” he captioned the pic.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became engaged, the bride-to-be was on a mission to find a talented photographer to capture some intimate moments between the newly engaged duo. Interestingly, Markle was introduced to Lubomirski’s work through a friend.

“It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere, I think one of Meghan’s friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, ‘You should meet Alexi. He’s great. You’d love him,’ and that was it,” Lubomirski told E! News last month.

During the engagement photoshoot, Lubomirski got to see a very candid side of Harry and Meghan, and he wasn’t afraid to dish about it to E!

“It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love,” he explained. He told the couple, “just be yourselves and I will take pictures of you,” and the rest was pretty much history. Lubomirski captured some sweet moments between the happy couple, a few of which were shared with the world.

Lubomirski is based in New York, but he travels all over the world for work. According to People Magazine, he is of royal blood himself; his official title is His Serene Highness Prince Alexi, of Poland. As a child, Lubomirski spent time in Botswana, a country that is near and dear to both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.

He studied photography under the great Mario Testino, who was credited with taking Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement photos.

“In 2014, he published two books. Firstly, ‘Decade,’ a photography book highlighting the best of his fashion work from his first ten years as a photographer. Secondly, ‘Princely Advice for a Happy Life,” a book written for his two young sons, on the virtues of behaving in a manner befitting a Prince in the 21st Century. In 2016, Lubomirski came out with his second photo book and exhibition, ‘Diverse Beauty,’ a body of work that aimed to highlight a broader range of beauty than that which is presented to us in fashion magazines and campaigns,” reads an except from his website.

All of the proceeds from the aforementioned books are donated to Concern Worldwide, a charity for which Lubomirski is an ambassador.

Lubomirski has photographed several celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Lupita Nyong’o.

He and his wife, Giada, are the proud parents of two young boys.