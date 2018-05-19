Amal Clooney at the Royal Wedding: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amal Clooney was trending on Twitter Saturday morning, after her entrance at the Royal Wedding. The 40-year-old Labanese-British lawyer stunned in a mustard yellow dress, leaving people curious about her attendance at the royal wedding.

Read on to learn more about Amal and her presence at the Royal Wedding.

1. She Wore a Yellow Stella McCartney Dress & Matching Fascinator and Netting

Amal Clooney is definitely the best dressed so far. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/aXgDUpxNEg — F (@rhubarbginn) May 19, 2018

Amal stole the spotlight when she showed up to the wedding in a Stella McCartney dress and fascinator alongside her famous husband, George Clooney.

2. She and Clooney Are Friends with Meghan and Harry

Amal and George, according to the Daily Mail, were introduced to Meghan Markle by a mutual friend after she moved to England.

A source recently told People, “Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while. They were allegedly “introduced by a mutual friend and have formed a friendship since Meghan moved to the U.K.”

The source added that they share a number of interests.

3. Amal & Meghan Share a Hairdresser

Amal and Meghan share the same hairdresser, reports the Daily Mail.

4. Amal Is a Human-Rights Lawyer

5. They Join a Handful of Celebrities at the Wedding