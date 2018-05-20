‘American Idol’ 2018 Finale Times & Schedule

The 2018 finale for American Idol has arrived, with the top 3 vying for the win. The TV schedule for the show has changed for the remaining episodes and we have all the details on what times the finale episodes air, how to watch the finale online and more info below.

“AMERICAN IDOL” TIME & CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network and generally broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Sunday nights. According to ABC, “For the first time in the history of American television, a reality-competition series will allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, as American Idol is simulcast in all time zones across the country over a three-week span, starting Sunday, April 29 (8:00–10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on The ABC Television Network.” So, the show airs across the nation at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live.

“AMERICAN IDOL” FINALE SCHEDULE: American Idol has been airing on Sunday and Monday nights, it changed to solely Sunday nights when Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premiered on April 30, 2018. DWTS is a shortened season and it’s finale will air on the same night as the American Idol finale, on May 21, 2018. So, this means that, for the finale, Idol will air on a Monday, in addition to the other Sunday night episodes.

For the two American Idol finale episodes, on Sunday night, May 20, 2018, the top three finalists perform lie from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/5 – 7:01 p.m. PT. And, the grand finale airs immediately following the finale of Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, May 21, 2018, the Idol finale airs from 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT – 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

“AMERICAN IDOL” FINALE PERFORMANCES: For the Performance Finals, each of the three remaining contestants will perform for America’s votes. Then, on the Grand Finale episode, there will be performances by Idol contestants, who were cast-offs this season. In addition, there are celebrity performers lined up, including Darius Rucker, Bebe Rexha, Gary Clark. Jr., Kermit the Frog, Nick Jonas + Mustard, Patti Labelle and Yolanda Adams.

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICAN IDOL” ONLINE: For those who would like to watch American Idol this season, but you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the ABC network live via your computer, phone or streaming device by just signing up for one of the cable-free, live-TV streaming services below:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages for DirecTV Now. You can just sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the ABC network live on your computer through the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

“AMERICAN IDOL” VOTING: Viewers are able to vote in real time, across all time zones and the results will be revealed on the May 21, 2018 finale episode. For instructions and info on the voting methods for the show, you can find each of them here.