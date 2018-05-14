‘American Idol’ 2018 Top 3 Winner Results Live: Who Got Eliminated Tonight?

The top 5 performed live tonight, but only 3 of them move on to next week’s two-part finale, and the results are revealed live tonight. We have written the live recap for tonight’s show, along with the results below.

All of the top 5 contestants took the stage to open up the show in a performance of Carrie Underwood’s song “See You Again.” Underwood appeared halfway through the performance to join the contestants in their big performance. Following the set, all of the performances received a standing ovation from the judges.

Ryan Seacrest then let the crowd know that all of the contestants have their moms to celebrate Mother’s Day and that their performances are dedicated to the special women in their lives. Host Seacrest then enlisted the help of his own mother for the show’s big introduction.

Each contestant performs 2 songs tonight, one song dedicated to each of their moms and one Carrie Underwood hit. Paying tribute to Underwood, the show then played a video montage of Underwood’s Idol journey, including her initial audition. Underwood then met with the top 5 to go over each of their strengths and practice their top 5 performances.

Michael J. Woodard was the first contestant to perform tonight and he revealed that he’s actually a huge country music fan. For his first performance of the night, he performed the song “Flat on the Floor.” Following his performance, judge Lionel Richie said that Woodard started off the show “on a grand scale.” Katy Perry said that there is no one like Woodard and that he is “exponentially special.”

Seacrest then chatted with the contestants about their closeness to each other and their bond together. Gabby Barrett was then the next singer to perform and she gushed over Underwood, crying tears when she got to meet her. She also told Underwood that her husband is very good-looking. Underwood advised Barrett that when the competition is over, she’ll be able to better discover the kind of artist she truly is. For Barrett’s first performance, she delivered a rendition of Underwood’s song “Last Name”.

Katy Perry was the first to talk after Barrett’s performance, saying that the internet is all abuzz about Barrett. Judge Luke Bryan then called Barrett “Carrie Underwood reincarnated.” Richie called Barrett’s set “fabulous”. Cade Foehner was the next performer and lately, there have been rumors that Foehner and Barrett have been dating.

Before Foehner’s first performance, the contestants were shown taking part in a Macy’s photo shoot, getting to try on new clothes and pose for the cameras.

Then, Foehner was shown meeting Underwood, who admitted she’s been watching him on TV. Underwood advised Foehner to hold back a little in his verses, to work his way up to a fierce ending in his rendition of her song “Undo It.” When critiquing Foehner’s performance, Bryan said he agreed with Underwood’s advice for him. He also praised Foehner for his talent, as did the other judges. Next week are the hometown visits and Foehner said he hopes to go home because there’s only one person he lets cut his hair.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson was the next hopeful to take the stage. Prior to Hutchinson taking the stage, last season’s big winning artist, Trent Harmon, took the stage to talk about his touring with Rascal Flatts this summer and his new music. Harmon won season 15 of the original American Idol show.

Next, Hutchinson was shown meeting with Carrie Underwood and he said he was terrified to perform one of her songs for her. Hutchinson’s nerves were getting to him while rehearsing with her and Underwood said he just needs to “get out of his own way”. Hutchinson gushed that his mother is Underwood’s biggest fan.

For his Underwood performance, Hutchinson delivered the song “So Small”. After his performance, Lionel Richie said that Hutchinson is so authentic and he is “as real as it comes”. Judge Katy Perry said that Hutchinson is getting out-performed by some of the other contestants on the show and that after the competition ends, he needs to “flap his wings” a little harder and work the crowd.

Up next was Maddie Poppe, who joked that she was nervous, but ready for her performances tonight. Poppe’s Carrie Underwood song for tonight is “I Told You So” and Underwood gushed that her voice is even more mesmerizing in person than it is on TV. Underwood said that Poppe is definitely a perfectionist and she advised her to stay true to herself in her performances. She also told Poppe to not over-analyze every little aspect of her singing because it will end up taking the emotion out of her performances.

Katy Perry said she is a huge fan of Poppe and that when the competition ends, she wants Poppe to put an album out “super quick” just so she can hear her music. Bryan said he was excited to finally see Poppe perform a country song.

After Poppe took the stage, Carrie Underwood gave a performance of her latest hit song “Cry Pretty”.