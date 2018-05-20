‘American Idol’ 2018 Voting: How To Vote for the Finale

Fans have been voting for their favorite American Idol contestants throughout the season. Tonight, the top 3 are set to perform for part 1 of the grand finale. According to ABC, America will be voting for their favorite singers overnight, on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in order to determine the winner, who will be revealed on Monday night’s episode. The grand finale airs on Monday night, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.

Voting for the top 3 contestants will open when the show goes live on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET and it will stay open until 9 a.m. ET on Monday morning, May 21, 2018. Viewers will be able to vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. You are able to vote 10 times per contestant, per method.

How to Use American Idol Voting App

For those voting by using the American Idol app, a OneID account must be created. To vote using the American Idol app, participants have to download and install the app to a compatible device like your phone, iPad or computer. You can find it in the App Store and Google Play Store. Features that come with the app include watching highlights, playing along with the show, voting to bring the contestants closer to their dreams of becoming the next American Idol. The American Idol app is free. The ability to download the apps is also available for relevant devices here.

How Vote With American Idol Voting Numbers via Texting

To vote for your favorite contestants via text, text the number of the contestant as it displays on your television while the show airs. All voters must be at least 13 years old and must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote via ABC.com or with the American Idol app. Standard message and data rates may apply for text votes and app usage. Every week, viewers can submit up to 10 votes for each remaining contestant per voting method. This means that each viewer can cast up to 30 votes total.

How to Vote for American Idol Online

Have a look at the official voting page for American Idol here. Then, click the “Login with your ABC account or sign up now” to move forward. If you already have an account, simply sign in. Otherwise, the options presented to you will include signing up with your email address or signing up via Facebook. When creating an account, it means that you agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy, which is standard on most websites. Choose the email or Facebook option in order to move forward.

Below these options, be sure to check or un-check the three boxes shown or you will end up receiving updates, newsletters and “special offers” from ABC or ABC Insider. For those signing up with Facebook, a confirmation will be sent to the email that is linked to your Facebook account. If you are signing up with your email, simply enter your first and last name, your email, a password, your gender and your birth date. Then click “Create Account”. You will next be issued a confirmation email.

In your confirmation email, hit the “Verify my email address” link and it will take you to a verified page. Then hit the button that reads “Continue to American Idol Voting.” Go to “log in”, which is in the right corner. Enter your email address and password to sign in, or sign in via Facebook, whichever way you set it up.