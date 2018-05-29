‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Time, Channel & Schedule

Hit reality competition America’s Got Talent returns for another season and we’ve got all the details on the show schedule. Read on to find out what time the show airs, how to watch the show online, what channel to watch and more.

AGT 2018 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The time slot for America’s Got Talent is Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, running until 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The premiere date is May 29, 2018 and the show is followed up by the returning World of Dance. And, as the season carries on, schedules may change, airing highlight episodes and live results.

AGT 2018 SCHEDULE: The auditions for this season end on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 and the Judges’ Cuts begin on July 17, 2018, but they will conclude Tuesday, August 7, 2018. There will then be three weeks of live quarterfinals to run each Tuesday and Wednesday from August 14 to August 29, 2018.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 13 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 LIVE STREAM: The show is available to watch online, for those who are looking for cable-free options. If you cannot get to a television, find your live streaming instructions here. If you have a cable subscription, you are able to watch NBC live on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can also use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that, if you have them.

AGT 2018 JUDGES & HOST: All four of the judges and last season’s host have returned. Host Tyra Banks is back on the gig and is participating in various acts. She, along with the judges, each get one golden buzzer privilege for the season. Using the golden buzzer grants an automatic win into the live shows for individual acts. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel are all back on the judges’ panel.

ADDITIONAL AGT SPOILERS & DETAILS: Live shows continue to take place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the show and contestants are vying for the grand prize of $1 million. According to Gold Derby, this season’s auditions took place in 10 major cities – Cincinnati, OH; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Orlando, Fl; San Jose, CA; and Savannah, GA. One of the celebrity guest judges this season is reportedly Olivia Munn.

OFFICIAL AGT SERIES SYNOPSIS: On the heels of the most viewed season in five years, the 12th season of America’s Got Talent is back … With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of creativity and talent, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.