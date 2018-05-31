Who Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick’s Future Husband Chris Larangeira?

On the original series Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick left the show twice and never returned. She was then replaced by Deena Cortese in the third season of the show. Pivarnick got into fights with pretty much every one of her roommates on the show, some physical. She was known as the hated cast member and now she’s back. Pauly D (achem, production) decided to bring her back as a prank to shock and surprise cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who once called Pivarnick a “dirty little hamster”.

Pivarnick drops in with a large suitcase in Miami, Florida, as the cast films Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and it’s clear that it’s not going to go smoothly for her in the house. When the female cast members, who had been away for a couple days to visit their spouses and kids, return to find Pivarnick, they are not thrilled. Pivarnick, who now works as an EMT, told Us Weekly that she nearly got into a physical fight with JWoww while filming the reunion series. She revealed, “I didn’t really wanna have that altercation with her. If it comes down to it, I’m gonna have to do it, but I literally wanted to be classy. I wanted to just make my amends without having to throw fists this season.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have stayed that way. Since filming ended, an Instagram war between Pivarnick and a couple cast members erupted online. In anticipation of her return to the show, Pivarnick posted a photo of a mug that said “Jersey Whore”, with a caption that read, “I will be sipping my TEA out of my amazing cup I dedicate to @jwoww #IMBACK #KEEPHATIN #jealousyisadisease.” JWoww fired back, bringing Pivarnick’s relationship into her comments, writing, “Who’s following who?! Jealous of what? Your third engagement or third chance in the house? You want me to show u the door … again #statenislanddump.” Pivarnick has also been engaged to exes David Kovacs and Louie Gero in the past.

bestisyettocome A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on May 26, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

Pivarnick and JWoww continued to go back and forth a little until Pivarnick’s replacement, Cortese, chimed in, trying to mediate, according to Us Weekly. Cortese said, “Omg you left the house wanting to make amends with everyone. I’m confused with this post.. why start silly drama over insta?”

Recently, JWoww put Pivarnick on blast for reportedly creating a Change.org petition to get her back on the Jersey Shore, according to Life and Style Magazine. JWoww slammed Pivarnick, saying, “Yeah, on Change.org. Girl. That’s for like, political shit. I’m just throwing it out there, that’s to change laws for the better — not to get you on the show … I don’t know why [she’d] want to do it because it’s been years for her and it’s not like she left fantastic, but don’t use Change.org. I feel like that should be for saving elephants and lives and things like that. It should not be to get on the Jersey Shore.” Over 1,100 petitioners have signed the online petition.

So, how does Pivarnick’s man feel about all this? … In Touch Weekly reported, in January 2018, that Pivarnick had gotten engaged to boyfriend Chris Larangeira, just one year after Pivarnick’s previous engagement. When talking about the proposal, Pivarnick gushed, “We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner … I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed … He proposed and then we laid in the roses.” The couple had been friends for 14 years and Pivarnick said that, “We always liked each other. But I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Clearly, Larangeira wants to stay out of the spotlight, as he has set his Instagram account to private. But, Chris Larangeira’s Instagram profile photo is a photo of himself and Pivarnick kissing. And, his tagline on his profile reads, “Can’t wait to marry my best friend.”