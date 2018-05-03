‘Arrested Development’ Season 4 Remix Release Time: When Is It on Netflix?

The Season 4 remix of Arrested Development is set to premiere on Friday, May 4, 2018. The entire remixed season will be released all at once, just in case you want to binge watch all the episodes before Arrested Development Season 5 premieres. Netflix hasn’t announced the premiere date yet for Season 5, but it’s apparently going to happen really soon. Exactly what time should you start looking for the remix of Arrested Development Season 4?

Historically, Netflix shows become available at 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date (12 a.m. Pacific) and the series is released simultaneously in its entirety around the world. This remix is a special release for Netflix, so there’s always a chance that the time might be a little different for this one. But going by all of Netflix’s previous releases, it’s safe to say that you should start looking for the remix season at 3 a.m. on Friday, May 4.

Remember: all Netflix subscribers around the world get to see a show simultaneously around the world. No one gets to see the show early. So if you’re counting the hours until Netflix’s remixed season is released, you won’t have to count much longer. If Netflix holds true to its release times from its past series, then you can expect the Arrested Development remix to release on Friday, May 4 at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones:

In the U.S. (May 4):

12 a.m. Pacific

1 a.m. Mountain

2 a.m. Central

3 a.m. Eastern

9 p.m. Honolulu (May 3)

11 p.m. Alaska (May 3)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (May 4):

4:30 p.m. Adelaide

7 a.m. GMT

9 a.m. Amsterdam

10 a.m. Athens

3 p.m. Beijing

10 a.m. Beirut

9 a.m. Brussels

9 a.m. Cape Town

8 a.m. Dublin

3 p.m. Hong Kong

8 a.m. London

10 a.m. Moscow

3 a.m. Ottawa

3 p.m. Perth

1 a.m. San Salvador

4 a.m. Santiago

4:30 a.m. St. John’s

5 p.m. Sydney, Australia

12 a.m. Vancouver

You can see more times at the Event Converter here. It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its series. Any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that the Arrested Development remix is released early, let us know in the comments below.

The new remix tells the story of Season 4 chronologically. The scenes have been rearranged so that rather than focusing on individual characters in each episode, the incidents happen in chronological order. The reimagined season will be 22 episodes long rather than 15, but the episodes will be shorter.

The show’s creator, Mitch Hurwitz, also said on Twitter that Season 5 is going to be released so soon that you’ll be surprised when it’s available: “Like real soon. Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking, ‘Why are we all just hearing this now?'”