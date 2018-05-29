Why Can’t You Binge All the ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Episodes in Australia?

If you’re trying to watch Season 5 of Arrested Development in Australia or New Zealand, then you’re in for an unpleasant surprise. Unlike many other places in the world, like the United States, you can’t binge watch the series all at once On Demand or on Netflix, we’re sorry to say. No, you’re not imagining it. And no, it’s not a glitch. It’s really working that way for some people in the world.

You see, Netflix’s Australia and New Zealand branch isn’t getting the new Arrested Development.

Really?! We don't get arrested development season five?? — Johnny Lou Freebush (@SPSSS) May 29, 2018

Foxtel actually has the first-run rights to Arrested Development in that region, not Netflix. So if you’re looking for Arrested Development on Netflix ANZ today, then sadly you won’t be able to find it. :(

You can, however, watch it on Foxtel. Unfortunately, Foxtel won’t be putting all the episodes up On Demand right away either. They will only be showing Arrested Development one episode at a time, they told a sad customer on Twitter:

Hi there, we love to binge our favourite shows as well but regrettably we will be showing Arrested Development one episode at a time. I will let our Programming team know about your feedback regarding this. -Rory — foxtel help 📺 🆘 (@FOXTEL_Help) May 29, 2018

It gets a little more confusing than that, however, because Foxtel told another customer that via the On Demand service, Episodes 1-4 will be available May 30-June 6, and Episodes 5-8 will be available June 7-13.

Hi there, you can watch the premiere of Arrested Development S5 Express from the US on the Comedy Channel. Break-free episodes back to back on Wednesday 30 May from 5pm AEST. The On Demand rights will have Episodes 1-4 available from 30 May and until 6 June, 1/2 – Cody — foxtel help 📺 🆘 (@FOXTEL_Help) May 29, 2018

then Eps 5-8 from 7-13 June. Hope you enjoy! :) 2/2 – Cody — foxtel help 📺 🆘 (@FOXTEL_Help) May 29, 2018

However, if you want to binge watch the season in that region, you still can. You’ll just have to watch on TV rather than On Demand or on Netflix. Foxtel told a confused customer that break-free episodes of Season 5 will be airing back-to-back on the Comedy Channel beginning Wednesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. AEST.

As for the last eight episodes of Season 5, we’ll all have to wait a little longer for those. Only the first eight episodes are being released now, and the second half of the season will be released in the U.S. and the rest of the world sometime later this year.