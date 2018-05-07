‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Trailer: Let’s Analyze Screenshots of Every Scene

Arrested Development is returning to Netflix on May 29 for its fifth season. And we already have a trailer! First, we’re including the trailer below. Then we’ll include screenshots of all the major scenes so we can analyze just how great the new season is going to be. We’ve heard this could be the best season yet, and if the trailer is any indication, that could definitely be the case.

Bluth for Family of the Year! Arrested Development returns May 29. pic.twitter.com/e4bgQithYU — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 7, 2018

Here are screenshots and photos of the major scenes in the trailer.

Jeffrey Tambor will be back for Season 5, along with Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Will Arnet, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, and David Cross. Tambor was fired from Transparent after harassment allegations, but Netflix only commented to Newsweek that “Transparent is an Amazon show.”

Jason Bateman said that Season 5 will return to the Fox format and pick up right where Season 4 left off. He told Rotten Tomatoes: “I would recommend before season 5 starts for people to go back through that fourth season and try to refamiliarize yourself as best you can with that, because the first two episodes of the fifth season basically stitch into the final parts of the fourth season as a sort of a continuation and it kind of zippers the two together, then starting in episode 3, really starts covering all the new ground of this fifth season.”

The trailer at one point goes back in time (you can even see a counter at the bottom of the screen as the scroll back from Now to Then.) This would be in line with what we’ve heard about part of the new season including “prequels” showing the characters when they were younger. So remember, some of the scenes in the trailer are from previous scenes and are not scenes from Season 5. Like these below.

Some fans got a little too excited about some of these scenes, thinking for example that we were going to see Tobias “blueing” himself again. But the scenes with dark frames around them are scenes from previous episodes, showing that we’re going back in time for at least part of the season.

According to some interviews with the cast, Season 5 may feature some prequels and actors playing younger versions of the cast.

But we do return to scenes from the new season pretty quickly. Is this Lucille 2’s blue penthouse or is the Bluth penthouse blue now? And is Tobias mimicking Michael here? Maybe for a documentary?

Bateman said that Season 5 is going to be the best season yet for the show. Apparently at least part of the season might have a murder-mystery format, so maybe that is why Tobias is dressed up like the family members.

Then we go back to seeing scenes from the new season, and it looks phenomenal.

The scenes are already funny.

Who doesn’t love the idea of Lindsay going into politics? This is absolutely perfect.

And it’s kind of perfect that they voted for themselves to be family of the year.

And this is pretty much George-Michael spot on. His muscle suit is back!

Looks like Buster is finally getting the robot hand he always wanted.

Ummm… Is Tobias trying to act like all of the Bluths? Here he is acting like Buster below, and he previously looked like he was mimicking Michael.

This is a developing story.