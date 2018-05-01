Talinda Bennington & Anna Shinoda Rip TMZ Over Avicii Suicide Details

Talinda Bennington and Anna Shinoda blasted TMZ on Twitter on Tuesday, May 1, after the popular celebrity news website posted an article detailing Avicii’s suicide. Avicii, 28, was found dead in Oman on April 20.

Bennington’s husband, Chester, committed suicide in 2017. He was found hanged inside his home in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County in July. Two months prior to his death, Chester Bennington’s best friend, Chris Cornell, committed suicide. Suicide and mental illness are two things that Bennington and Cornell’s families have had to face over the past few years.

Chester Bennington’s longtime friend and Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda was also deeply hurt by his passing. He and his wife, Anna, went through the motions of losing a loved one to suicide.

Shortly after TMZ posted an article detailing Avicii’s tragic death, Shinoda’s wife took to Twitter to ask people not to read TMZ’s article. She urged people to beat their curiosity and to spare themselves the gruesome details about how Avicii took his own life.

“If you want to be respectful of the person who has passed and their family and friends, step in front of your curiosity. Your click on that page is your vote. Your click tells them that you want more articles like these. Your click pays them for violating privacy & grieving space,” Anna Shinoda tweeted.

Talinda Bennington quoted the above message and added her own thoughts, also encouraging people to not read TMZ’s article.

“Please, please, DO NOT click on the TMZ article or any other about the private details of Avicii’s passing. This is how WE can’t stop,” Talinda Bennington tweeted.

The TMZ article gave fairly specific details about how Avicii chose to take his own life. Some people believe that the site revealed too much personal information about the DJ’s death. His family has not confirmed or denied any of the details surrounding his passing.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” Avicii’s family said in a statement, after his death was confirmed.

A few comments left on TMZ’s article echoed the feelings of Talinda Bennington and Anna Shinoda.

“Can you leave people alone? What shall we do with this now besides retraumatize his family,” wrote one commenter.

However, the majority of people seemed to genuinely feel for Avicii and sympathized with his pain. Some even shared their own dark feelings and thoughts, perhaps able to relate to Avicii’s struggles.