Ayissha Morgan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nev Schulman has been accused of sexual misconduct and Catfish has been temporarily suspended pending an investigation. The name of the accuser has not been officially released, but several sources, including Page Six, are saying it is Ayissha Morgan, 20, a former guest on Catfish from Season 4. On YouTube, she posted two videos accusing an unnamed host and a production assistant of sexual harassment and misconduct, and she previously named Catfish as the show in a Facebook post from a January. MTV has temporarily suspended the television show pending an investigation. It’s not known yet if the suspension is stemming from Morgan’s accusations.

Here is what you need to know about Morgan. This is a developing story.

1. Ayissha Morgan Made the Accusations on Her YouTube Channel

Ayissha Morgan has made two YouTube videos accusing a show she was on three years ago of sexual misconduct. She did not name the people she was accusing, but some sources have said this is about Catfish since she appeared on the show three years ago. Instead, she referred to the two main people on the show as “Jack” and “John.” You can see part one of her video above.

“This video I’ve done three times… I had so many different opinions in my ear… I wanted to really figure out what I wanted to do and how I wanted to approach the situation before I put the video out… I decided to change the name and just put in the title the Truth… With the show still being on the air and so many girls still doing the show, I’d feel like a **** if something happened and I hadn’t said anything.”

Morgan has accused Schulman and an unnamed female production assistant of sexual misconduct while she was on Catfish three years ago. She shared her allegations on a two-part series for her YouTube channel. You can watch Part 2 below.

Morgan said she was uncomfortable when “Jack” was constantly complimenting her and saying things like “You look like a doll” and “You’re so pretty.” She claims that he constantly questioned whether she was a lesbian, asking if she might be bisexual, and trying to get her to go on a date. The other male on the show, “John,” told him he needed to calm down and back off. She said that on the episode, she was sitting as far on the edge of the couch as she could because she was so uncomfortable being near him.

She said that at the Houston airport, “Jack” said things like “I just don’t think you’ve met the right guy yet, Do you think I’m attractive? … Have you ever had sex with a guy? I think you should try it…” along with other harassing statements.

She also said that during filming, a female production assistant came to her hotel room with two pitchers of beer and they talked for a few hours. She said the production assistant convinced her to go to her hotel room, saying they were two beds when there was only one. Morgan said the beer made her feel “drugged.” “The last thing I remember is just the drunk just hitting me like a ton of rocks.” She said she woke up to the assistant on top of her, and the crew was making fun of her the next day. She also claimed that “Jack” questioned her about her night with the assistant, asking why it wasn’t him.

Some on the YouTube comments asked Morgan: “Is Jack the one who created the show ? The main host?” and she said yes.

2. She Didn’t Name ‘Catfish’ in Her YouTube Video, But She Did Name The Show on a Facebook Post in January

Morgan was careful not to name Catfish or anyone on the show in her YouTube videos, referring to people by pseudonyms. But she did name Catfish in a Facebook post from January.

She wrote, in part: “Last year I was so depressed. I felt like I had no purpose. … I was at a low point. My relationship was rocky. Today, I’m so blessed. In a healthy marriage, skin glowing, lash business booming, me and my wife’s gym is booming. My wife is happy, she’s motivated, I’m motivated. ALL GLORY TO GOD. I could cry, I came from serious depression y’all, I tried to mask it in any way I could. I wanted to die. Y’all don’t even know. When y’all look at my catfish episode, y’all see the episode itself, when I look at it, I see the breakdown I had in my hotel an hour before I had to film, I locked myself in my room, the producers had to intervene. The sexual abuse I encountered during filming broke me down, & sent me into depression. 2 and a half years later and I’m living my best life. If you’re struggling with depression, message me. I will help you in any way I can. ”

3. Nev Schulman Said the Behavior Described in a Video Didn’t Happen & Colleagues Who Were Present Will Back Him Up

Schulman has denied the accusations, Page Six reported. In a statement, he said: “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

A former crew member of Catfish told Page Six: “I have a lot of doubts, probably because she over the years has remembered a lot of the basics wrong. A lot of that just couldn’t have happened the way that she said it.” The crew member said Schulman would flirt when he was between relationships, but never did anything like that. “That just isn’t his style.”

In a statement, an MTV spokesperson said: “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

4. On Season 4 of ‘Catfish,’ Morgan Learned Her Catfish Was Keeping Tabs on Her with Multiple Profiles

Ayissha Morgan appeared on Season 4 Episode 16 of Catfish in 2015. The episode was titled “Sydney and Ayissha.” In the episode, Morgan, who lives in California, came to Catfish for help because she had been in an online relationship for 10 years. She said they never video chatted because Morgan wasn’t interested, but Sydney wouldn’t meet her when she moved back to LA and kept making excuses.

But then they got in an argument, and Morgan said she went to a party and kissed another girl. Things started getting creepy when she got texts that led her to believe Sydney was watching her. Then Sydney sent her a different photo and revealed that she was really Whitney. Things continue to get strange, and it was eventually revealed that Whitney had multiple fake profiles to keep tabs on Morgan. When they met, Morgan learned that Whitney wasn’t the girl from any of the photos. She’s 26 and has eight to 10 fake profiles. She said she never came clean with the truth because she didn’t think Morgan would accept her, but now she’s in a relationship with someone else.

Whitney admitted to lying to Morgan — lies that caused her to miss finals and hurt her school. Whitney ultimately apologized, saying she knew she treated Morgan wrong, and she was reacting from her past when she was beaten and bullied. Morgan accepted her apology, but they did not resume contact after the show.

5. Ayissha Morgan Is Now Married & Says Her Life Is Great

In July 2017, Morgan married Ashley, after they got engaged in February. The engagement announcement was her first public post on Facebook. Ashley Morgan owns a personal training business and studied nutrition at Cal Poly Pomona, according to her Facebook page.

On her Facebook page, Morgan has happily posted about how great her life is and how wonderful her wife is. She works as a manger at PacSun, according to her page, and lives in Long Beach, California.

In March, she posted that she and her wife saw someone’s car break down, and her wife got out and pushed the car even though she had a broken hand. No one tried to help. Morgan wrote:

“Today my wife and I saw someone’s car break down in the intersection, my wife pushed their car with a broken hand, and we then put gas in their car to get home. No one else helped push the car. A WOMAN pushed the car while I held our dog. Not like my wife needed help but to see all those men drive around made me sick. Then I was sitting in my car outside of stater bros waiting for my wife to grab a few things when this guy asked to clean my windows for money, I didn’t have cash but I called my wife to tell her to get cash back when she checked out, and to grab him a cold drink. When she came out I payed him, gave him the drink and a few motivational words.”

But she wasn’t posting to complain. She said that she believed these things were happening so they could help others.

“Moral of the story is I feel like lately god has been placing people in me and my wife’s path because he knows our hearts.”