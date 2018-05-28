‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14 Premiere Time & Channel

Becca Kufrin makes her debut as the new star of The Bachelorette tonight. Get all the details on what to expect on The Bachelorette 2018 premiere episode, what channel to watch, the time season 14 episodes air on TV and more info below.

“The Bachelorette” Season 14 Premiere Time & Schedule: The time slot for The Bachelorette 2018 is from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. At times, the show will run until 10:01 p.m. ET, so be sure to adjust your DVR if you are recording the show. For finale episodes and specials, the show may change its schedule and often airs live. The premiere episode is set to air on Monday, 28, 2018, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

“The Bachelorette” 2018 TV Channel: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

How to Watch “The Bachelorette” Online Live Stream: Episodes of The Bachelorette, as well as the live TV airings are available only. You can find instructions on how to watch the show online via live stream, along with some free options, here.

“The Bachelorette” 2018 Premiere Episode Synopsis: The official synopsis for the premiere episode states that, “Former bachelorette Rachel, JoJo and Kaitlyn help Becca prepare for her big night; the men try to make a good impression on Becca; 21 bachelors advance to the next stage.”

“Bachelorette” Host 2018: Chris Harrison returns, once again, as the show’s long-standing host. He has weighed in with The Hollywood Reporter when it comes to his thoughts on the new star of The Bachelorette. Harrison stated that, “She’s relatable and that was with just a glimpse of her on The Bachelor. Wait until you get to see her on The Bachelorette. You’re going to really fall in love with Becca. You’re really going to root for this girl. She’s the home team and you root for her in the game, and it was easy for all of us — and myself included — to just fall in love with this woman, root for her and admire her. She brings that dynamic to the table that makes it fun to watch.” He then added that, “One thing I appreciate about her is that while we saw that she was vulnerable, open and honest with the breakup with Arie, she has a backbone and she takes care of her own business. I like that about her as well.”

This season on the show, Kufrin wears a dress by designer Randi Rahm, and she wears several of the designer’s creations this summer. When it comes to her premiere gown, which is also Rahm’s, Rahm dished to People that, “I love that piece. It is very intricately beaded in different millimeters of pearls along with Swarovski crystals to line them. It’s quite intricate and extremely elegant even though it is totally adorned. It’s over-the-top without it screaming … I think the first night… they want to make this glamorous, beautiful, sensual statement, just like any other woman. They might not be as dressed up when they’re going on their first date, but for the Bachelorette, that’s how that is.”

Rahm also said that, “I wasn’t surprised when I saw that being the first night’s dress. I think it had all the elements of a first night’s dress: the wow factor, sensual and inviting, showing the figure, showing just the right amount of skin, and fit. And I think she chose the right one.” On the premiere, Kufrin wears a white halter gown, with beading. Rahm designs several looks for Kufrin this season and has reportedly been a big designer for the franchise over the years.