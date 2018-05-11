‘Blue Bloods’ Season 8 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch the Episode Online

The season 8 finale of Blue Bloods airs tonight on the CBS network, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, but not everyone has cable. Some may be looking for info on how to watch Blue Bloods online. If you would like to watch the finale of Blue Bloods online, but you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch CBS online, via your phone or on another streaming device simply by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. Each of them cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so that you can watch tonight’s show at no cost if you end up wanting to cancel your subscription. Here are your options for watching the show online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS network via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live via your computer on the Amazon website, or via your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All-Access: The CBS All-Access service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS network (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library, which includes many other shows as well. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, except that you’re watching the show through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: The CBS network (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch episodes of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

The finale episode of the show, episode 22, is titled “My Aim Is True” and the synopsis of the episode states, “When a series of drive-by murders occurs after six wrongly convicted men are released from prison, Danny and Baez wonder if the murders were orchestrated by the men as an act of revenge … Also, Frank combats the guilt he feels about these innocent men unfairly serving nine years in prison, and Jamie and Eddie find themselves in a life-threatening situation.” According to TV Insider, on tonight’s episode, Jamie and Eddie’s relationship takes a “surprising turn”. In addition, Detective Danny starts to move on after grieving his wife for about a year.

For those already wondering about season 9, a premiere date has not been revealed, but TV Series Finale has reported that the series has definitely been given the “go ahead” to move forward with a 9th season. Though ratings have decreased in years, the show is still a big performer and it was renewed, along with other CBS shows including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT, Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes. Recently, Blue Bloods celebrated 175 episodes.

If you missed the previous episode of Blue Bloods, the title of episode 21 was “The Devil You Know” and the CBS synopsis states, “Frank locks horns with a data-tracking company when it refuses to unlock a terrorist’s phone that may hold information regarding upcoming targets. Erin obtains information about an impending murder from a shady source. A woman kidnaps a baby.” Just as you can watch the show live online, viewers can catch up on episodes online as well.