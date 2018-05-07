Is Charlize Theron on ‘Westworld’?

Now that Season 2 Episode 3 of Westworld has aired, many viewers are searching to see if Charlize Theron is now on the show. We hate to disappoint you, but the answer is no. Charlize Theron is not on the new season of Westworld. So why do fans think she is? There are a few possible reasons. This post has minor spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3.

Some fans are getting her mixed up with Grace, the new character who appeared at the beginning and end of the episode in Raj World. We don’t know anything about Grace’s background, but we do know that Grace is being played by Katja Herbers, an actress from the Netherlands who is known in the U.S. for her roles on Manhunt: Unabomber, The Leftovers, Divorce, and Manhattan.

Other fans think that Charlize Theron might be portraying Armistice, who finally reappeared when Maeve and Hector and Lee were in the underground tunnels reserved for Delos employees. But that’s not Charlize Theron either. Armistice is played by Ingrid Bolso Berdal. Ingrid is from Norway, where she has starred in quite a few shows there before moving to starring on Westworld.

So no, Theron is not the woman with the snake tattoo. But you wouldn’t be the first to get them mixed up.

In fact, IMDB has the two actresses listed as celebrity lookalikes. There’s a Reddit thread where someone asked about the resemblance last year too.

Still other fans think that she might be Angela. We didn’t see too much of Angela this episode, but we’ve seen her a lot in the previous two episodes. She’s the host who is following Dolores and looks like she’s been partially scalped. She also has been the host who welcomes new guests to Westworld, and she helped sell the idea of the park to Logan for a big investment. Angela is played by Talulah Riley. Riley was once married to Elon Musk, and she’s an English actress with a long list of credits to her name, including Thor: Dark World, Doctor Who, Nearly Famous, and much more.

Charlize Theron did recently appear on The Orville, so she has been on TV lately. Just not where fans think they’re seeing her.

