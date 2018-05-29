Does Chase Vergason’s Ex-Girlfriend Scandal Cost Him a Spot on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Chase Vergason is a contestant on The Bachelorette 2018 and many may remember him from when he met Becca Kufrin on the After the Final Rose Special for The Bachelor 2018. But, before we get into all the details on Vergason and what happens to him on the show, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers on season 14 of The Bachelorette, STOP READING NOW.

According to Reality Steve, on premiere night, a fellow contestant brings a past relationship of his to light and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for Vergason. So, what went wrong for him?

Reality Steve has reported that contestant Chris brings two other contenders outside to tell them he knows one of Vergason’s exes. Reality Steve explained that, “After Chase showed up on the ATFR, his ex texted Chris and told him Chase wasn’t there for the right reasons, all he does is hang with his boys, and he’s just trying to revamp his marketing company … Chris confronts Chase about it, tells him he’s knows his ex, what she said after the ATFR, and Chase says that’s not even his ex. It’s a girl he dated for a month and maybe spent two weeks with.”

Steve continued, revealing, “Chase decides he wants to get out in front of it, so he gets Becca himself and wants to tell her the story. But the way he tells it, he definitely comes across as shady. So Chase goes and grabs Chris, brings him into the room, so he can tell Becca what Chase’s ex said about him. Basically nothing gets resolved, but Chase didn’t come off looking great because he had a hard time explaining himself. And the fact he got eliminated night one, well, confirmed that Becca didn’t buy his story.”

Vergason tells Kufrin that he dated a girl for a month a couple years ago and he brings Chris to talk to Kufrin about it. Chris gives Kufrin the blunt rundown and she doesn’t really know what to say. She says that everything sounds weird and doesn’t add up to her. Kufrin said it also doesn’t seem right that this girl would still have feelings of resentment after two years. Vergason then tells Kufrin that he is on the show for her, though she worries he’s on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.

So, Vergason gets the boot on night 1, along with several other guys. Kamil Nicalek, Joe Amabile, Darius Feaster, Grant Vandevanter, and Christian Estrada are all sent home at the first rose ceremony as well, according to Reality Steve. And, another contestant named Jake Enyeart was sent home during the premiere episode because he actually knew Kufrin prior to meeting her on the show, but she felt he previously showed no interest.

Chase Vergason hails from Winter Park, Florida and he previously played for the Gamecocks baseball team, according to The State. Vergason works in real estate marketing and he is currently the CFO at Vergason Sojourner & McWaters. When he appeared on the After the Final Rose special, Vergason was refreshingly nervous and blown away by the live audience. Upon meeting her, Vergason told Becca Kufrin that, “I’m ecstatic to be here. I can’t wait to go on this journey and adventure with you. I saw what you went through last night, and my heart goes out to you. I think that everyone agrees with me here that you deserve better than that. I hope I can be that. When one door closes another door opens and I hope to be that open door.”

According to some of his social media photos, Vergason enjoys the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. As for Vergason’s ex-girlfriend, she has not yet been identified by Bachelor Nation, though her name is reportedly Danielle.