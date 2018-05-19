Chelsy Davy Is Invited to the Royal Wedding But Not the Reception

When it comes to Prince Harry’s past relationships, besides his bride, Meghan Markle, his most known ex-girlfriend is Chelsy Davy, who he reported dated from 2004 – 2011, according to WhosDatedWho. Express UK, however, reported that the couple broke things off in 2010 and there were rumors they rekindled things in 2011 because Davy was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding. At the time, however, Prince Harry confirmed that he was “100 percent single.” When it comes to Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding, however, Davy is not invited … sort of. According to Refinery 29, Davy is invited to the nuptials and lunch reception after the church. However, she has not been invited to the 200-person soiree in the evening. Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas is also reportedly attending the nuptials, according to Vanity Fair.

A source told Vanity Fair that, “Chelsy has been telling everyone she has been invited to the wedding and she is shopping for the perfect gown. She wants to look her very best and has been given a plus-one, but she has said she has not been invited to the evening party. Her nose is a bit out of joint but we’ve told her she’s lucky to be going to the actual wedding. She’s still hoping she might be asked to attend the evening party, too.”

Just ahead of the Royal Wedding, an interview with the Times in 2016 recently surfaced, where Davy talked about the issues in her relationship with Harry. Davy said that being in the spotlight was hard, as Express UK reports her saying, “It was so full-on. Crazy and scary and uncomfortable​. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope​… I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible.”

When Prince Harry and Davy were dating, he recognized Davy’s struggles to the media, saying, “I can see how upset she gets … My girlfriend is somebody who’s very special to me, and yes, she’s gone through some very hard times.” He also talked about the invasion that’s involved when he does have a relationship. Following his relationship with Davy, Prince Harry said that, “If or when I do find a girlfriend, I will do my utmost to ensure that me and her can get to the point where we’re actually comfortable with each other before the massive invasion that is inevitably going to happen into her privacy. The other concern is that even if I talk to a girl, that person is then suddenly my wife, and people go knocking on her door.”

So, who is Chelsy Davy? She is a Zimbabwean lawyer and entrepreneur, who met Prince Harry when she was attending Cheltenham Ladies’ college. According to Vanity Fair, Davy currently runs an ethical jewelry company called Aya. A friend of hers told the news outlet that Davy actually offered to make a one-of-a-kind piece for Meghan Markle as a wedding present “but she was politely turned down.” Davy told the Daily Mail that, “Aya is not a charity, it is a luxury brand of beautiful top quality stones and solid gold. But it won’t neglect the communities from where they are sourced.” Davy even has her own jewel mine in Zambia.

As reported by The Sun, Davy grew up with millionaire parents and her mother, Beverley Donald, is former Miss Rhodesia 1973. Previously, Davy was rumored to be engaged to Charles Goode, according to Daily Mail.