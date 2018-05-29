Did Colton Underwood on ‘The Bachelorette’ Try to Date Tia Booth?

Colton Underwood is an NFL free agent, who also happens to be a contestant on The Bachelorette 2018, vying for the heart of star Becca Kufrin. But, did he try to date one of Kufrin’s buddies and former co-stars? Tia Booth was previously a contestant on The Bachelor with Kufrin, competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr., but, according to Life & Style Magazine, Underwood reportedly reached out to her online. Booth’s friend Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (both are Bachelor franchise alums and are currently dating) revealed on a podcast that one of Kufrin’s contestants was DM’ing her Bachelor co-star Booth.

Then, a fan reportedly blasted Underwood online, writing, “The drama started from Raven and Adam saying a guy on Becca’s season was DMing Tia. We don’t know if it’s Colton [Underwood]. But Colton expressed his interest in Tia several times on Twitter and they are following each other on Instagram so people speculated Colton is the guy they were talking about.”

The fan then revealed that this was before filming even started. So, is Underwood a Bachelor groupie? What’s the deal? The fan continued, “It was before the filming started. No evidence showing he was eliminated but there is also no evidence supporting he is still there.”

When Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve was dishing on the Underwood and Booth scandal, he stated that Underwood, “says he’s only been in one serious relationship and doesn’t really know much about Becca. But he sure knows about her good friend Tia. Maybe I’m gonna be one of the few, but I’m able to separate his charity work for what happened pre-show with Tia. One has nothing to do with the other.”

Off-duty A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@colt3five) on May 16, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Reality Steve has reported that Booth and Underwood definitely had something going on prior to the season and that it all comes out on episode 3 of The Bachelorette this season. Steve reported that, “Colton’s fling with Tia allegedly comes to light during Episode 3 of The Bachelorette, when a group of guys are selected to give some of Becca’s fellow former The Bachelor bachelorettes — Tia, Caroline Lunny, Kendall Long, Bekah Martinez and Seinne Fleming — a spa day …” He also revealed that, “Colton and Tia had a history before Colton came on this show. They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets … Then once it’s out on that date, just the fact that he was seeing your friend all while applying for this show, doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about this guy? Clearly Becca likes Colton.” Apparently, this scandal does not get him eliminated.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Underwood reached out to a woman in the public eye online, according to Heightline. Underwood was in a long-term relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and the two reportedly connected online after he had reached out to her via video. The video reportedly offered a double date with his then teammate, Andrew East and former Olympian, Shawn Johnson. Underwood has also been linked in the past to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, as reported by Reality TV World.

As for other rumors about Underwood, there are reports that he has a daughter. We have not seen anything to confirm this.