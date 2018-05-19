Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend: Where Is She Now?

As the world tunes in to watch the royal wedding, with the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry taking his vows with fiancee Meghan Markle, royal watchers everywhere might begin to wonder what might have been with one of Harry’s exes, Cressida Bonas. Many thought the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was sure to marry Bonas, but the two went their separate ways a few years ago.

Bonas, herself an actress and dancer, was introduced to Harry in May 2012 by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, according to the Telegraph. The Bonas family reportedly has direct links to King Edward VII.

“Her mother is Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, 66, the Sixties ‘It girl’ and daughter of the 6th Earl Howe. Her father is Lady Mary-Gaye’s third husband, the businessman Jeffrey Bonas,” the Telegraph reported in 2013.

Despite the assurances of the Telegraph’s unnamed source — one of Bonas’ friends reportedly told the outlet “Cressie is going to marry Harry” — the two split amicably in 2014, as reported by BBC News.

“Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas have split up. BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt tweeted that the break-up was ‘said to be ‘amicable’ and they remain ‘the best of friends.’ He said the prince was ‘keen, according to those who know him, to make it clear the relationship didn’t end because he found Cressida ‘too needy,'” the BBC reported at the time.

According to the same BBC report, the Press Association reported that the couple broke up “to allow Miss Bonas to focus on her career.”

In 2016, Bonas played Daisy Buchanan, the title character’s love interest, in a theatrical production of Gatsby, based in the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“It’s a daunting role because there are so many versions of her out there,” she told the Evening Standard.

In the time since her split from Prince Harry, Bonas has racked up some acting credits, according to her page on the Internet Movie Database. In 2016, she appeared as Patience Oriel in two episodes of the British drama series, Doctor Thorne. She also appeared as Sasha in the 2017 horror thriller, The Bye Bye Man, a film about “the horrific origins of a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind unspeakable acts.” Bonas also had a role as Mrs. Steen in the 2017 historical drama, Tulip Fever.

After ending things with Prince Harry, Bonas reportedly got back together with another Harry, a ex from college named Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

“The on-again off-again pair, who are believed to have reunited last year, looked loved-up as they strolled along trendy Westbourne Grove,” the Daily Mail reported in April 2017.

Reports indicate Bonas may have received an invitation to Prince Harry’s wedding, but she’s not letting herself get dragged into it, it seems.

“I have to be really careful what I say because … well, you know … I don’t want to be … I think I’ve said this before anyway, but people like putting people into boxes and into stereotypes, especially in this country and no I don’t think that helps,” she said, according to the Irish Independent.

Rather than commenting on her former flame, Bonas indicated she’s “so focused on the acting.”