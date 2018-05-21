‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2018 Finale Time & Channel

The 2018 finale of Dancing With the Stars, the athletes edition, airs tonight. Get to know about the remaining contestants, the finale time schedule and more details below.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES” FINALE TIME SCHEDULE & DATE: The finale airs on May 21, 2018 and airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show generally runs for two hours, but tonight’s finale is just one hour. Immediately following the finale airs the live finale of American Idol. Part 1 of The Voice finale and the 2018 Miss USA Pageant are also airing tonight.

DWTS 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “DANCING WITH THE STARS” ONLINE: For those hoping to watch the finale episode of the show online, there are several live stream options available. Find the instructions on how to watch the show online here.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” 2018 CONTESTANTS REMAINING: Adam Rippon has been favored to win this season and he is in the finale with pro partner Jenna Johnson. This is the first season that Johnson has made it to the finale on the show. Josh Norman has made it with pro Sharna Burgess and Tonya Harding has made it with Sasha Farber.

Recently, Sharna Burgess dished on the possibility of Rippon winning the mirrorball over her partner Norman. She admitted to Entertainment Weekly that, “I think Adam is as much a ringer as we originally thought. He is very talented. He has a very lovable personality. He has all the things out there that you want to see out on the floor. Other than that, everyone else is on an even playing field. I feel amazing about Josh. I’m telling you, this guy can win it all.”

As for what Sasha Farber had to say about his finalist contestant, the infamous Tonya Harding, he said she’s been through a lot and is actually a role model. Farber told Us Weekly that, “She’s such a strong women and a role model because she gets so much criticism and she comes back harder and harder each time. That’s why I love working with her and teaching her each week … In the short amount of time we’ve been together, I know what it takes for her to be the best she can be. She’s a very good listener. She believes in a coach. She trusts me and says, “Whatever Sasha says, we’ll do.” I’m grateful to have such an amazing partner.”

When it comes to Adam Rippon’s philosophy for staying focused on DWTS while navigating a jam-packed schedule, he told People, “Our schedule has been crazy, everything’s been crazy, the dances have been crazy, but we just try to have fun every single time we go into the rehearsal studio and every single time we get on to the main stage.” Rippon also said that he and pro partner Johnson have been leaning on their boyfriends, while trying to just stay “focused on putting together our best dances and having fun.”

Tune in tonight to see who takes home the mirrorball trophy for Dancing With the Stars: Athletes.