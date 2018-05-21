‘Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’ 2018 Top 3 Winners

The 2018 finale of Dancing With the Stars, athletes edition, airs tonight, with the top 3 contestants competing for the win. For tonight’s big finale, all 10 of the contestants from this season return to participate in the entertainment, as ABC reports, “All 10 of the athletes are set to reunite for a spectacular dance number. As for the three finalist couples, each will perform two dances. The first round will be inspired by their journey on the show, and each couple will perform a jazz, foxtrot or Viennese waltz routine. The second round will be a no-holds-barred freestyle dance. At the end of the night, based on “last chance” live viewer votes … one couple will be crowned the champion, culminating an incredible season, and take home the special Athletes Mirrorball trophy.”

It has been an action-packed season, though it has been shortened to just a limited four-week run. And tonight, the finale will air live from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/7 – 8 p.m. CT. Get the rundown on the remaining three finalists and the performances they are set to deliver tonight below.

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Olympian figure skater Adam Rippon first said that he was going to leave all the competition on the dance floor when he appeared on Good Morning America before the season premiere. He also said that his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, may have her hands full with him this season … and she certainly has, but in a great way. Rippon has been the front-runner from the first episode on. Pro dancer Johnson has primarily participated on the show in the past as a troupe dancer, though she was a full-time pro competitor on DWTS briefly for a season. She is also the girlfriend of DWTS favorite Val Chmerkovskiy. Unfortunately, Chmerkovskiy was not able to participate in the show this season, but Rippon told Entertainment Tonight that he was using Chmerkovskiy as inspiration on the show. Rippon explained that, “Watching Val dance has been really helpful. I’ll pull up videos and see how he dances. He’s got potential … I’m going to be channeling him the entire competition.”

For Rippon’s Jazz routine tonight, he and Johnson are dancing to “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun”. The new Broadway cast recording is being used for the performance. When it comes to the couple’s freestyle routine, they are dancing to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass.

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

Tonya Harding previously joked on Good Morning America that her figure skating talents haven’t really translated to the ballroom, but she has done a fine job and has landed in the finale. With all the hype surrounding Margot Robbie’s film I, Tonya, Harding’s being a part of DWTS is perfect timing, though she has, at times, been in the bottom of the votes on the show. Over the years, since the infamous knee attack on figure-skater Nancy Kerrigan, Harding has had a bumpy relationship with the media, but now, Harding tells In Touch Weekly that, “I’m actually getting respect. I haven’t had that for a very long time.” Even so, fellow competitor Adam Rippon has spoken out to the press and it seems clear that he may not have as much respect for Harding as others.

Harding and Farber are performing a Viennese Waltz tonight, performing to the song “The Time of My Life” by David Cook. As for their freestyle dance, they are using the song “I Will Survive” by The Pussycat Dolls.

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

NFL star Josh Norman has been dancing with pro Sharna Burgess this season and Burgess is definitely a fan-favorite on the show. The two looked absolutely shocked when they were announced as moving on to the finale over figure skater Mirai Nagasu. Prior to the start of the season, a source told AOL News that, “Josh is a total lose cannon! No one ever knows what’s going to come out of his mouth! He’s really funny and competitive and loves the camera. If he doesn’t agree with a score the judges give him, you can definitely expect him to share a piece of his mind.” Clearly, Norman has been a great competitor and he has not challenged the judges whatsoever.

On tonight’s big finale, Norman and Burgess are going to deliver a Foxtrot routine to “Conqueror” by the Empire cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett. The two will then perform a freestyle dance to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars.