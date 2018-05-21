‘Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’ 2018 Voting: How to Vote for the Finale

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes came on the DWTS scene as a limited edition season, just four weeks long. Because of this, eliminations were double each week, the learning was accelerated, and the dances doubled up as well. A total of 10 contestants started out on the show and now just three couples remain. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, NFL player Josh Norman and former figure-skating champion Tonya Harding are the top 3 finalists. And, just one of them will be the winner this season.

Season 26 has involved real-time live voting, in order to decide which contestants will be eliminated. So, the votes are especially important this season. Unfortunately, west coasters have not be able to participate in the real-time voting, though east coasters and those on central time are able. Visit dwtslivevote.com during the show to cast your votes.

For those casting their votes via phone, here are the remaining contestants’ phone numbers:

Adam Rippon & Jenna – 1 800 868 3401

Josh Norman & Sharna – 1 800 868 3407

Tonya Harding & Sasha – 1 800 868 3410

Votes are combined with the judges’ scores during each episode of the show this season and the couples with the lowest combination of scores and votes are generally sent home. Voting this way is a live online-only method that goes down during the live broadcast of the show. The remaining couples then move on to the next episode. Live voting ends shortly after the last couple performs on the show. Because tonight is the finale, the votes will help to determine the season’s winner. According to ABC, when it comes to tonight’s finale, viewers have, “One more chance to vote! Once the finalists have performed their final dances in tonight’s live broadcast in the ET|CT time zones, you can cast your LAST CHANCE VOTES to help determine the winners of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes!”

Online voting on ABC.com and Facebook requires voters to be 18 years old or older to participate and they must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to vote on ABC.com. Toll free voting will close at 5 a.m. ET and online voting will close at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday May 8 and Tuesday May 15, 2018, as reported by ABC. For those voting by using Facebook, fans must have a Facebook account and need to be located in the U.S. or Canada. Data rates may also apply.

To vote via ABC.com, one must create a OneID account. For those who have an account already, but have not used it in a while, they may be required to validate their account. ABC has stated, “We’ve changed our registration system for the better. When you log into your ABC account, you will be sent a confirmation email. Just click on the link inside. Once your account is validated, you’re all set to vote for the season. We recommend you validate your account now so you’re ready to roll once Dancing with the Stars: Athletes voting begins. You can sign in at the top of the page to validate your account … Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the validation email to be delivered, so give it a few minutes. Also, be sure to check your “spam” folder to make sure the email didn’t land there.”

To vote on Facebook, one must have or needs to create a Facebook account. Also, to vote on Facebook, you must have your pop-up blockers turned off and you need to authorize the Dancing with the Stars voting app.