‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2018 Finale Live Stream

The 2018 Dancing With the Stars: Athletes season comes to an end tonight, with three contestants performing in the finale. So, for those without cable, it’s important to know how to watch DWTS online. Read on below for live stream instructions.

This has been a limited season, with just four weeks of performances, and so, everything has been accelerated. At the end of last week’s semi-finals, the contestants were narrowed down from 6 to 3 couples. One major surprise was the elimination of Mirai Nagasu and her pro partner Alan Bersten. The other two couples eliminated were softball champion Jennie Finch and luger Chris Mazdzer.

So, the contestants appearing in tonight’s finale are Tonya Harding with pro partner Sasha Farber, Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess and Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson. Rippon has been favored to win this season, but viewers will have to wait and see what happens. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Many viewers were sure that Nagasu and Rippon were going to battle it out in the finals, but voters apparently didn’t enjoy her as much as some of the other contestants. Nagasu, herself, told People that even though she enjoys dancing, it has been a stressful experience as well. She revealed that her pro partner is actually the one who gets the most anxiety. Nagasu explained, “I love ballroom dancing a lot, but Alan gets a little bit stressed out. It’s totally understandable, because each week he puts a lot of pressure on himself to come up with strong choreography that not only showcases his ability in the best possible light but also makes me look good. He’s been putting a lot of pressure on himself, and I think that Dancing with the Stars for the ballroom dancers is comparable to the Olympics, so I keep that in mind when he gets a little bit stressed out.”

When it was revealed that Josh Norman was headed to the finale, over Nagasu and the other two remaining contestants, Norman and his pro partner Sharna Burgess appeared shocked. But, Burgess has expressed that she has been impressed by Norman over the past few weeks. Burgess called Norman “the whole package,” telling Entertainment Weekly, “He turns up and he’s ready to work. He’s been wanting to do this show for a while, so he’s not about to waste his time complaining about being tired.”

The finale episode airs on the ABC network, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following the finale, a two-hour live episode of American Idol will air for its finale as well.