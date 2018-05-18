‘Hawaii Five-O’ Season 8 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The season 8 finale of Hawaii Five O airs tonight, on May 18, 2018 and the finale episode is titled “Waiho wale kahiko”. The official CBS synopsis for the episode reads, “McGarrett and Five-0 discover a Russian spy ring hiding in plain sight when a Russian nuclear attack submarine appears off the coast of Waikiki. Also, Tani is conflicted by her unnerving discovery at Adam’s house.” As for when Hawaii Five-O comes back with new episodes, no return date has been released but it has been renewed for season 9, according to TV Series Finale.

Most likely, season 9 of the show will be included in the Fall lineup of premieres in September 2018. Other CBS shows that have been renewed include, but are not limited to, Blue Bloods, SWAT, Madam Secretary, the other NCIS programs, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

For those who would like to watch the season 8 finale of Hawaii Five O tonight, but don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hawaii Five-O airs on the CBS network and will air its season 8 finale from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, on May 18, 2018. Tune in with any of the above options.

Prior to the finale episode, Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition will air with Broadway star and film actress Idina Menzel, as she goes under cover to get a look at some of Broadway’s amazing talents. This episode will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the above live stream options can be used to watch Undercover Boss as well.

Other finales that are airing on different networks tonight include Masterchef Junior and Once Upon a Time. It is actually the series finale for Once Upon a Time.