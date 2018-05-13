How Long Is ‘Westworld’ Tonight?

This season, HBO is treating us to a few extra long episodes of Westworld. And tonight is going to be one of those longer episodes. No, you aren’t imagining things. The fourth episode of Westworld is much longer tonight than you might have expected. HBO has been known to be kind to its viewers like this before. The last season of Game of Thrones featured a few extra long episodes too, as did the Season 1 finale of Westworld. Read on to find out how long tonight’s episode is going to be and how it compares to other recent episodes.

Tonight’s episode of Westworld, Season 2 Episode 4, is going to air from 9 p.m Eastern to 10:15 p.m. Eastern. That means the episode will air for an extra 15 minutes. This extra 15 minutes includes trailers and credits. But although the premiere of Westworld also lasted until 10:15 p.m., tonight’s episode is technically longer. The premiere had a run time of one hour and nine minutes. The run time for tonight’s episode is one hour and 11 minutes.

This season of Westworld is 10 episodes long and we’re almost halfway through (and yes, that’s hard for us to believe too.) Here is how long six of the 10 episodes are, to help you compare the lengths to tonight’s episode:

Episode 1, “Journey Into the Night”: The premiere’s run time was 1:09

Episode 2, “Reunion”: Run time 58:34

Episode 3, “Virtu e Fortuna”: Run time 58:46

Episode 4, “The Riddle of the Sphinx”: Run time 1:11:25

Episode 5, “Akane No Mai”: Run time 58:17

Episode 10, Finale: The finale will be 90 minutes long

So as you can see, except for the finale, tonight’s episode is the longest out of six run times that we know about. And after you see tonight’s episode you’re going to understand why. HBO was kind enough to let Heavy watch the episode early. We won’t drop any spoilers, but trust us: this episode is going to have some pretty major revelations tonight. You’ll want to watch live to make sure that don’t miss anything or get spoiled. And this is one episode that you’ll probably want to watch again, to make sure you didn’t miss anything.

Tonight’s episode is called “The Riddle of the Sphinx.” The synopsis reads: “Those who look forward look in the wrong direction.”

Fans are already loving what they’ve seen on Westworld so far. Here are some tweets that they’re sharing:

