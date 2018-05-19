How to Watch ‘E! Live from the Royal Wedding’ Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot today and E! News will be covering the arrivals, the ceremony and the procession after the wedding. Starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, E! Live From the Royal Wedding will cover the wedding at Windsor Castle and will continue to cover the event until 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. An encore presentation will then air immediately following the live broadcast. At 7 p.m. ET, the E! Royal Wedding Rundown will air, featuring highlights from the big day. According to Newsweek, Giuliana Rancic, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Brad Goreski, and E! resident royal correspondent Melanie Bromley will host the special. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch E! live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

As preparations for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle continue in Windsor, join us for a look at the route the newlyweds will take in a Carriage Procession following the Wedding Ceremony.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/YnFQVhxxti — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

The actual ceremony for the wedding starts at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, with the Royal family arriving just before services. The wedding takes place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and will last approximately one hour. Following the ceremony, the new couple will participate in a Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. Their first kiss will not take place in the church, as is tradition. They are reported to be appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for their first kiss as husband and wife.

As for why the happy couple will ride in a carriage throughout Windsor, before heading to their daytime reception, the palace has stated, “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.” The newlyweds are to ride in the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession. According to Fox News, the palace has reported, “The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits.” Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes has created the couple’s wedding cake and Stella McCartney and Burberry are rumored designers included in fashions for the big day.