Jake Enyeart & Becca Kufrin’s Past Prior to Filming ‘The Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin is the star of The Bachelorette season 14 and, on premiere night, when contestant Jake Enyeart gets out of his limo during the arrivals for 2018, star Kufrin realizes that he looks familiar. Enyeart appeared nervous, but relieved that she remembered him from back home. So, is this a good thing or a bad thing for Enyeart? Before we get into the spoilers on Enyeart’s fate on the show, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know any spoilers.

With that out of the way, let’s get down to what happens to Enyeart on the premiere. Well, he doesn’t even make it to the rose ceremony. Kufrin makes sure he is eliminated when they sit down to chat during the night. Reality Steve has reported that, “Jake, the guy from Minnesota she knows. She seeks him out so she can pull him aside and talk to him. She tells him they’ve hung out on numerous occasions and never once did Jake ever really show any interest in her, nor did she in him. Jake says ‘I have 1 conscious recollection of meeting you. At the Christmas party.'”

Reality Steve continues, revealing that, “Becca says they’ve met numerous times before. Jake tries to explain himself, but Becca really isn’t having any of it. She just doesn’t see anything there with him, didn’t when they met before, he never showed any interest before, so she doesn’t want to waste his time, so she sends him home.” Kufrin tells Enyeart that she doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time and that she isn’t comfortable with him being on the show. She says she needs to follow what she feels and worries she would constantly be questioning his intentions in being on the show. The more Enyeart tried to negotiate feelings with Kufrin, unfortunately, the less genuine it came across. We guess Enyeart fans will never know if the future could have been different for the two.

When Kufrin walks Enyeart out of the mansion, he tells the cameras that he’s the “most fucking romantic person there is.” Um …

Cheryl P. of Accept This Rose said, “Seriously, why does he want to win her heart on TV when he could have pursued her when they were hanging out in Minnesota. Sounds like Jake came on the show to promote his business — or maybe he really does have a memory problem. We’re going to go with the old ‘there for the wrong reasons’ thing.”

On the show, before getting eliminated, Enyeart calls Kufrin the “ultimate girl next door”.

According to his Linked In profile, Enyeart works as an Executive Producer & Director of Business Development at SuperBird Studios, in the St. Paul area of Minnesota. His official ABC bio for The Bachelorette describes him as the following: “This adventure-seeking Minneapolis native grew up riding dirt bikes in rural areas, racing motocross since the age of 13. He’s also jumped off the third highest bungee jump in the world! He is a hopeless romantic who likes to write poems and loves a good dance.” Enyeart is 29 years old.

Other contestants who are eliminated on episode 1 of the show include Chase Vergason, Kamil Nicalek, Joe Amabile, Darius Feaster, Grant Vandevanter, and Christian Estrada, all who are sent home at the rose ceremony. Enyeart is the only contestant on the premiere to be eliminated before the official ceremony, meaning he is the first contestant of the season to be sent home.

The Bachelorette airs on the ABC network on Monday nights, as usual each season. The show airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.