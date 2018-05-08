Javi Marroquin Back With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau After Dating Briana DeJesus

On Teem Mom 2 this season, tensions run high when Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, reportedly begins dating Briana DeJesus. Last season, DeJesus came on board as a full-time star, alongside Lowry, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea DeBoer. So, her dating one of her new cast-mates’ exes surely isn’t the easiest pill for the rest of the women to swallow.

After Lowry gave birth to her third child, with a third baby daddy, named Chris Lopez and ex-husband Javi Marroquin was visibly upset about the pregnancy last season on the show. But, Marroquin moved on over the summer of 2018 with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who hails originally from Maine, but lives in South Carolina. At the time, The Hollywood Gossip reported Marroquin saying that, “Everything’s great … This one’s definitely a keeper I can tell. We wanted to keep as much private as possible.” The couple apparently met at a mutual friend’s wedding where Comeau was the maid of honor and Marroquin told Radar Online that because of the couple’s desire to be private, Comeau may not appear on Teen Mom 2.

Previously, Comeau also admitted that she hadn’t yet met Marroquin’s ex Lowry, explaining that, “I’ll meet her when the time is right and when they both think I need to. I 100 percent respect her as Lincoln’s mom so when the time comes, I think it’ll go over just fine.” Comeau and Marroquin were carrying out a long-distance relationship before the ended up calling it quits. Then, Marroquin and DeJesus started up a brief romance.

Before Marroquin got together with DeJesus romantically, it was rumored that he was actually dating her sister. This was not the case. On this season of Teen Mom 2, fans will see what really went down as Lowry and DeJesus butt heads over the relationship.

According to Radar Online, Marroquin broke up with DeJesus in January 2018 because of her decision to have multiple plastic surgeries. And, according to In Touch Weekly, Marroquin’s ex-wife of four years, Lowry, confronted him about the relationship on her podcast, saying that, “You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages. When I said what I had to say in a nice way, you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don’t raise a son with her.” Marroquin apologized to Lowry for the drama.

Meanwhile, DeJesus said that, “I don’t want nothing to do with Javi. I am completely over it and ready to move the fuck on. If he continues to harass me I will leak all texts and info.”

And, while with Marroquin, DeJesus was not shy about showing her own disdain for Lowry, as reported by People. DeJesus tweeted, “1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners … 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed. Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk shit indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.” DeJesus then continued, writing about Lowry’s split with Marroquin, saying that, “I am not the common denominator as to why y’all fail to co parent so don’t ever use my name in that matter again … and you are right, I’ll never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess … you use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning’s.”

DeJesus also came for Marroquin, tweeting these words, “Don’t say u don’t know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me. I don’t do that fake — say its about the kids but in reality u only care about ur feelings and not anyone else’s … including ur kids.”

Recently, Marroquin has been posting loving photos of himself with a brunette (Comeau) on his Instagram account and Teen Mom Talk Now has reported that he is back together with ex-girlfriend Comeau. In getting back together, Marroquin reportedly wrote online, “Sometimes, two people need to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”