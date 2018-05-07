Ronald and Marie Cauchi, Jax Taylor’s Dad & Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On December 27, 2017, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, whose real name is Jason Cauchi, lost his father to cancer. Just a few weeks before, Taylor revealed on Twitter that his dad, Ronald Cauchi, was battling cancer. One day after Ronald’s death, Taylor wrote a detailed message about losing his dad via Instagram. Taylor wrote, “Where do I begin… I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn’t go a day with out texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it. My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the ‘perfect father’ and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad at 61, way too soon but I have to hope and pray that god has a bigger plan for him.”

Ronald Cauchi was 61 years old at the time he died and he passe away in Tarpon Springs, Florida, though he was a native of Detroit, Michigan. In the wake of his death, he left behind family and friends who loved him, including his wife, Taylor’s mother, Marie. Get to know more about Jax Taylor’s parents, the life they shared together and the effects of Ronald’s death on the family.

1. Marie and Ronald Cauchi Were Married for 42 Years

Happy 42nd anniversary to my amazing parents!! I love you!! 😊 pic.twitter.com/5IvhDUlOB2 — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 1, 2017

In Ronald’s obituary, it states that he and his wife were married for 42 years when he died. Ronald was survived, not only by Marie and his children, but also by his three siblings – Mary, Dennis and Michael. His father, Joseph, also has survived him.

According to E! News, Ron Cauchi was battling esophageal cancer, which led to his death. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Jax Taylor had previously revealed that his dad was diagnosed with stage IV cancer just two months prior to his passing. Taylor told The Dish, “It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him. I call him all the time. To see him so vulnerable, I’ve never seen him emotional my whole entire life. My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now.”

On Twitter, Taylor spoke out to fans, talking about how terrible cancer is and its effect on his family. When Taylor first revealed his father’s diagnosis, he tweeted that, “Yes cancer fucking sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me. Prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease. I don’t wish this this disease on my worst enemy. #—cancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

2. “Vanderpump Rules” Cast Members Supported Taylor’s Family at Two Funerals

Jax Taylor revealed on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that several of his fellow cast members came to support him when he lost his father. Most of them attended services and celebrations, as there were two funerals held – one in Michigan and one in Florida. Taylor had talked about his father’s ties to both areas on Instagram, writing that, “The two things … he loved more than anything were Detroit Redwings hockey and cars. He was a simple man that didn’t speak much but when he did you listened … He was always there for every practice and every game. Yes my parents lived in Tampa, but Detroit, Michigan is my fathers home. My father never said one word that was negative, he helped so many people young and old … I could go on and on.”

Taylor’s ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder flew down, along with Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and several others. Schroeder explained that she knew Taylor’s family well and there was no way that she would not go, no matter what her feelings were about Taylor, who has often rubbed his cast-mates the wrong way, at various times, over the years.

In regards to @BravoWWHL tonight, @mrjaxtaylor knows I reached out several times after his dad passed. And regularly checked in with @BNCartwright #pumprules — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) May 1, 2018

One cast member who Taylor did not get support from, according to him, was cast member Scheana Marie Shay. On Twitter, Shay spoke out and said did actually did try to reach out to Taylor several times, but that she couldn’t make the funeral services.

3. Jax Taylor’s Sister Is Just Like His Father and He Is Like His Mother

Congrats to my sister @CauchiJenny and her guy on getting engaged so excited for you both!! pic.twitter.com/k0NM4ySFZd — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) December 19, 2017

Ronald Cauchi left behind two children, who he shares with wife Marie. Jax Taylor’s sister, Jenny Lynn Cauchi, got engaged in December 2017 and Taylor congratulated her on social media. After their father died, Taylor wrote on Twitter that, “I love you Dad, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me, I am so proud to be your son. Don’t worry I’ll walk Jenny down the aisle this summer but we are gonna need your help from above bud.”

When talking about his sister to Bravo, Taylor said that she is just like his father. He also said that he is nothing like her, explaining, “[My sister, Jenny, is the] totally opposite. She’s a good person. She works extremely hard. She’s the type of person that needs to know where her paycheck’s gonna be. She needs to plan. She’s the polar opposite of me. She’s like my father. She wants to be like me; she just doesn’t have it. My mother [Marie] and I are the same.”

The engagement came just a couple weeks before Ronald’s death. According to OK Here Is the Situation, Taylor’s sister Jenny lives in Michigan and Taylor has said that his sister owns a hair salon.

4. Mom Marie Cauchi Appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” to Dish About Taylor

In 2015, Jax Taylor’s mother, Marie, appeared on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. For her 60th birthday, Marie spent her time in Los Angeles with her son. When Marie met with Lisa Vanderpump, she dished to her son’s boss, at the time, that he was always a bit of a ladies’ man, even as a child. Vanderpump and Taylor’s mom got along quite well.

Marie did voice on the show that she always hoped her son would fall in love. She gushed that, “I can’t wait to meet the young woman that actually you fall in love with her, and it’s going to happen if you just stop for a while and let it happen – you need to understand who you are and why you’re like that.”

Taylor has said that he could not have gotten through this rough time without the support of longtime girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. He said on Bravo that his love for her has grown exponentially since he lost his father. Over the course of the season on Vanderpump Rules, the couple has broken up a few times, after Taylor was unfaithful with reality star Faith Stowers.

5. Jax Taylor’s Mother Owns a Hair Salon and His Father Was in Sales

Jax Taylor’s mom Marie reportedly owns a hair salon called Bloom Salon and Spa in Florida and she is an Australian native. OK Here Is the Situation previously reported that prior to his getting sick with cancer, Ronald worked in sales at the Sun Toyota & Scion in Tarpon Springs, Florida as well.

Previously Taylor told Bravo that his father went through two rounds of chemo and radiation when fighting cancer. Taylor went on to say, “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life. So it just sucks. It just really sucks. I don’t really have anything to say about it. It’s a shitty disease. It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks.”

Taylor’s fellow Vanderpump Rules cast-mate, Lala Kent, also recently lost her father and Taylor acknowledged her loss on Twitter in a touching tweet about his own father, writing that, “I love you dad and miss you every fucking minute … I look happy every day but still hurting every minute … please look after @lala_kent dad and show him a good time.”