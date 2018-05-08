Will Jenelle Evans Get Fired Like Husband David Eason on ‘Teen Mom 2’?

When Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, caused an uproar on social media, he was fired after fans exploded in fury. After a homophobic rant online, in which Eason wrote to a commenter, “And just what makes you think you have a right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.” Eason also responded to the upset from fans, writing, “Homophobic? You really lost it now. I’m not scared [of] shit, especially a homo.” In addition to these kind of hateful words, Evans was shown on Instagram posing with assault rifles the day after the infamous Parkland school shooting.

Now, In Touch Weekly has reported that Evans refuses to attend the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion without Eason, though he was fired from the show. So, will she film? Will she be fired? It sounds like Evans is skating on thin ice with MTV.

According to Cafe Mom, a source told Radar Online that, “Jenelle has been saying that she doesn’t want to go to the reunion because David isn’t allowed to go. Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion. And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”

This isn’t the first time that Evans hasn’t spoken out against the show or gone against the rules. Over the past couple seasons, Evans has had many incidents where she refuses to film. Last season, Eason messaged producers that they needed to leave his property or he would call the police. The next day he acted like nothing happened. Evans then lashed out against the show, as she hadn’t enjoyed the way she was portrayed. After the episode showed the couple fighting and refusing to film, Evans posted the following message on her Instagram account:

Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for. Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to MTV what-so-ever. The first screenshot of the custody episode someone posted photo-shopping a hand mark on my arm. The other screenshots are pictures I’ve taken myself from the same episode… and there aren’t any hand marks. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA

Evans also said that, “I’ve blocked all my producers numbers. I will not stand for the negative s— anymore. I’ll be off social media for a while to be focusing on solely my family.”

Kailyn Lowry commented on Evans’ thoughts, telling People, “I think we all feel differently. I have to disagree with her statement about MTV. As far as I can see it, you wouldn’t have stuck with the show for eight years if that was the case, so I’ll leave that there. I don’t care what Jenelle does.”

Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin also had opinions on Evans’ statements, telling Radar Online, “I feel like every girl has threatened to leave the show since we started this years ago. I hate when they say that because if you take out the doors that it opens, the money it provides, the house you’re living in, take all of that out and where would you be? … People need to be humble … You control your story.”