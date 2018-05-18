What Did Justin Do on ’13 Reasons Why’?

Justin is going to make a reappearance on 13 Reasons Why Season 2, but fans may have a little trouble remembering what he did (and how he ended up where he is now.) Here’s a quick look back on what happened to Justin in Season 1 and where we left him. This post has spoilers for Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, along with very minor spoilers for Episode 3 of 13 Reasons Why.

Justin played a very important role on Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, at least for a while. He had a tumultuous home life. His mom was a drug addict and she often rotated through violent and abusive boyfriends. Justin has been abused so badly that he stays at Bryce’s pool house for safety.

Justin started out as Hannah’s friend Kat’s boyfriend. But then Kat moves away and Justin and Hannah begin a romantic connection. However, he destroyed all of that when he took racy pictures of Hannah in a skirt and Bryce got hold of the pictures, sending them to the entire school.

Later, Justin and Jessica began a romantic relationship. At a party, Bryce forced Justin to let him into the room where Jessica was sleeping, very drunk, and raped her. Justin tried to get back into the room to help her, but Bryce threw him out. Justin was so drunk that he couldn’t fight back and he blamed himself for what happened.

Hannah blamed Justin for playing a role in starting the rumor where she was labeled a slut by the entire school, and never disputing that. She also blamed his as one of the reasons why Jessica was raped.

After Jessica was raped, she and Justin broke up and she tells him that she never wants to see him again. At one point, Justin tells Bryce that he’s not talking about the rape because he’s protecting Jessica, not Bryce.

Justin makes another appearance in Season 2. Minor Season 2 Episode 3 spoilers below.

In Episode 3, Clay and Tony realize that they need to find Justin because he’s the only one who can corroborate that Bryce raped Jessica. They eventually find him, homeless and living on the streets. He couldn’t go back home because he stole from his mom’s abusive boyfriend when he left. And he couldn’t go to Bryce’s, where he had been living, because Bryce raped Jessica. So he’s been living on the streets and has become addicted to drugs. But Clay is luring him off the streets with the hope that Jessica might want to see him again. It remains to be seen what will happen with Justin and what, if any, influence he will have on the situation. But it appears that his guilt over Jessica led to his letting his life fall apart, and the abuse he suffered at home forced him on the streets.