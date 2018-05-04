Kentucky Derby 2018: Events Schedule

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is finally here, and if you’re looking to attend some of the hottest events of the weekend, look no further. The Derby isn’t just about the races, after all, and for those of you who want to show off your best outfits, the events at the Kentucky Derby are a cant-miss.
Read on to learn more about the schedule of events for Kentucky Derby weekend:
The Barnstable Brown Party
Date: May 4, 2018
The Barnstable Brown Party will take place on May 4, 2018. The black-tie event benefits the University of Kentucky’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Center.
While the Barntsable Brown Party is sold out, the Taste of Derby is still open. The event includes food and drinks at the KFC Yum Center. 12 tickets are left at $150. For more information, click here.
The Trifecta Gala
Date: May 4, 2018
Time: 7pm EST
Location: Omni Hotel
The event is an invitation and request-request only gala. Click here for more information and to inquire about the event.
The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala
Date: May 4, 2018
Time: 7pm – 1:30am
Location: Galt House Grand Ballroom
The Unbridled Eve Gala is described as a “night of Southern grace, glamour, charm, and hospitality at its finest.”
To inquire about tickets, email Peggy Koch or Tonya York Dees or call 502-894-9768. Click here for more information.
Filles & Lilies</strong
Date: May 4, 2018
Time: 7:30-11:30pm
Location: Kentucky Derby Museum
Reservations for the event are full, but by contacting derbyexperiences.com, you can reserve spots for 2019.
The Fillies & Lillies party features a live performance, gourmet food stations, premium open bar, and a private bourbon lounge. A ticket to the derby is not required for entrance.
Click here to learn more about the event.
