Kentucky Derby 2018: Events Schedule

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is finally here, and if you’re looking to attend some of the hottest events of the weekend, look no further. The Derby isn’t just about the races, after all, and for those of you who want to show off your best outfits, the events at the Kentucky Derby are a cant-miss.

Read on to learn more about the schedule of events for Kentucky Derby weekend:

Date: May 4, 2018

The Barnstable Brown Party will take place on May 4, 2018. The black-tie event benefits the University of Kentucky’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Center.

While the Barntsable Brown Party is sold out, the Taste of Derby is still open. The event includes food and drinks at the KFC Yum Center. 12 tickets are left at $150. For more information, click here.

Date: May 4, 2018Time: 7pm ESTLocation: Omni Hotel

The event is an invitation and request-request only gala. Click here for more information and to inquire about the event.

Date: May 4, 2018Time: 7pm – 1:30amLocation: Galt House Grand Ballroom

The Unbridled Eve Gala is described as a “night of Southern grace, glamour, charm, and hospitality at its finest.”

To inquire about tickets, email Peggy Koch or Tonya York Dees or call 502-894-9768. Click here for more information.

Date: May 4, 2018Time: 7:30-11:30pmLocation: Kentucky Derby Museum

Reservations for the event are full, but by contacting derbyexperiences.com, you can reserve spots for 2019.

The Fillies & Lillies party features a live performance, gourmet food stations, premium open bar, and a private bourbon lounge. A ticket to the derby is not required for entrance.

Click here to learn more about the event.