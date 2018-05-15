Lala Kent & Boyfriend Randall Emmett Going Strong After Her Dad’s Death

When Lala Kent was revealed to be dating a mystery man on Vanderpump Rules, her relationship came under fire because he was still legally married. Kent kept their relationship on the hush for a while and fibbed when it came to what her man did or didn’t pay for … After, all, Kent felt it wasn’t really anyone else’s business.

Prior to the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent discussed the possibility of Emmett appearing on the show and it was slim to none. She told Us Weekly that, “Producers were like, ‘Would you ever make an appearance on Vanderpump?’ and he said, ‘If you pay me one hundred million dollars, I’ll show up because that’s what my company is worth,’ so I think it’s safe to say, no, he will not be making an appearance on Vanderpump but he’s spoken about this season, so that’s cool. He remains with no name, but he is definitely spoken about.”

Kent then made sure to say that the couple is not walking down the aisle any time soon, explaining that, “We’re in no rush obviously to get married or have kids because there’s still so much I want to accomplish but yeah, I found my person. I’m really happy.” Over the course of the couple’s relationship, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers, but the two are now divorced. The ex-couple have one child together, a daughter named London Thea Emmett.

On April 21, 2018, Kent’s father, Kent Burningham, died and she said that Emmett has been of great support. In a post on Instagram, Kent thanked Emmett for being there for her, writing, “You are my rock. My heart & soul. You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life. I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love.”

After Kent’s father died, she posted several photos and videos online in tribute to him. With one photo, she wrote the caption, “It becomes more and more real by the day. I refuse to accept it. You live on through me and everyone you came in contact with. You are a beautiful soul. I pray I can be just half the person you were and represented. May Wednesday come peacefully & be nothing but tears of joy and a celebration of my sweet, kindhearted dad. Rest in paradise with a glass of wine. Until we meet again.”

Several of Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars flew to Utah to attend services for Kent’s father. Emmett was also reportedly at Kent’s side. According to Bravo, some of the cast members who were in attendance included Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Katie-Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute.

In Kent’s father’s obituary, Kent’s boyfriend Emmett was recognized, as the obituary stated that, “Kent was always the life of the party. His humor was contagious and he always made everyone feel special. His proudest accomplishments were his 3 amazing children and his grandchildren. He was loved by all. His sweetness and kind heart will be truly missed by all who knew him. His memory lives on through his wife, Lisa; son, Brandon (Cheryl); grandchildren, Drayson and London; son, Easton; daughter, Lauren (Randall Emmett), and the many family and friends who knew him.” Lala Kent’s given name is Lauren and it’s clear she came up with Kent from her father’s first name.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, Kent joined boyfriend Emmett in Cannes, France to support him in his upcoming film Gotti, according to the Inquistr. The movie stars husband and wife John Travolta and Kelly Preston.