Is the ‘Masterchef Junior’ Finale on TV Tonight?

Masterchef Junior usually airs on Friday nights and with the season 6 finale almost here, fans want to know why the show is not on TV tonight. With the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming up, Fox has decided to air a special, titled Meghan Markle: An American Princess, instead of the finale of Masterchef Junior. This special will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, in the Masterchef Junior time slot. Get to know all the details on when Masterchef Junior will air its finale, announce its winner and resume its schedule below.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR 2018 FINALE TIME SCHEDULE: The Masterchef Junior season 6 finale airs on Friday, May 18, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, and there will be an additional showing of the winner’s announcement on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT. On Friday’s episode, the three finalists will prepare a three-course meal each, to compete. Only one winner will be chosen.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the FOX network as usual. And, for those waiting for the original Masterchef series to return to the network, the upcoming premiere date is set for May 30, 2018. So, the wait is just a couple weeks.

MASTERCHEF JR LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The show started out with 40 competitors this season, but only one winner can take home the trophy, along with $100,000. Along with judges Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, former judge Joe Bastianich returned to the show this season, according to Buddy TV. This meant that Graham Elliot, who served two seasons on the show, was not a full-time cast member for season 6.

The three children who have made it as finalists in the finale include Beni Cwiakala, Avery Meadows and Quani Fields. Meadows is just 8 years old and is the youngest contestant to ever make it to the finale on the show.

The most recent cast-off on the show was 11-year-old Mikey DiTomasso, who fought tears as he accepted his defeat. When speaking with the Chicago Tribune, DiTomasso talked about his experience on the show and his plans for the future. He said that, “I’ve been exposing my palette to new cuisine and trying out different types of recipes. I do not like baking. I do not like following recipes. I like creating my own …” Masterchef Junior judge Christina Tosi invited DiTomasso to work with her at her Milk Bar dessert chain, so that should be exciting for him.

In addition, he hopes to one day open up a restaurant near where he lives and he is already eyeing a property. He told the Chicago Tribune, “It would be like hibachi-style, so you have a cook who comes, but you’re involved in it. You have to hand make the pasta and roll it out, cook it. I think it would be a really cool bonding experience, something that a lot of families in my town would enjoy. But with the space, I need some money first.”

To see DiTomasso’s competitors in the finale, tune in to FOX on May 18, 2018 and May 19, 2018. Who will take home the title of Masterchef Junior this season?