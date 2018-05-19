Meghan Markle’s Education: Where Did She Go to School?

Meghan Markle is an American actress best known for her role on Suits. Markle has left Hollywood behind, giving up her career for love. On May 19, she will marry Britain’s Prince Harry, becoming only the second royal bride in history to have a college education. The first? Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge — Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law.

Markle went to a private, Catholic high school in Los Angeles, California, before applying to college. She decided to attend Northwestern University, which is located in Evanston, Illinois, about 14 miles north of Chicago. Attending the school was a relatively easy choice for Markle, whose dad lived in the city for several years.

Markle studied theater and international relations, double majoring in both fields.

“I had always been the theater nerd at Northwestern University. I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché—a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress. I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely, and double-majoring in theater and international relations. By my junior year I had finished most of my credits, and I applied for an internship at the U.S. Embassy, so I ended up working in the embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months,” she told Marie Claire in 2013. She also spent a few months in Spain, perfecting her Spanish.

In Andrew Morton’s book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, additional details about Markle’s college days. Like many college students, Markle lived in a dorm. She wanted to study English, but quickly found herself immersed in other areas of interest, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Markle was also involved in other on-campus activities. For example, she joined a sorority. According to the Huffington Post, Markle rushed Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was a member of the sorority from 2000 – 2003.

“We are pleased to learn of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry and send best wishes for a lifetime of happiness! Meghan was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Upsilon Chapter, Northwestern, from 2000 – 2003. We hope Meghan remembers her something blue (and blue) on her special day,” read a statement on Kappa Kappa Gamma’s official Facebook page shortly after Markle and her beau announced their engagement.

She wasn't always a future duchess. Once upon a time, Prince Harry's betrothed was just a communications major at Northwestern. https://t.co/FczpMGhp2u pic.twitter.com/62ipOLZBYn — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 27, 2017

Markle graduated from Northwestern in 2003. Her college years were very special to her, as they helped shape the woman she has become. Northwestern hasn’t been too far from Markle’s mind post-graduation. In fact, she journeyed back to her alma mater in 2014 to talk about her newly-landed role on Suits.

According to North by Northwestern, Markle was on-hand for a Q&A as part of a college tour. Although she focused on her role as Rachel Zane, she also got a bit sentimental.

“It’s surreal being back because I haven’t been back since I graduated and as I am walking around I remember things like the schlep of getting to South Campus from up north. The 24-hour Burger King also definitely helped me put on the Freshman Fifteen,” she told the outlet.