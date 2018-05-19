Meghan Markle Movies: What Films Has the Actress Starred in?

Actress Meghan Markle is perhaps best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits, which airs on the USA Network and is produced by Universal Cable. Her character serves as the love interest for one of the show’s main characters, Mike Ross, played by actor Patrick J. Adams. Markle appeared as the fiery paralegal and law student in 108 episodes of the show, over the course of seven seasons, between 2011 and 2013.

Markle left her role as Rachel Zane — and her career as an actress — behind to dedicate her life to her husband-to-be, British royal, Prince Harry.

Markle has also appeared in multiple full-length feature films, according to her page on the Internet Movie Database. Her first appearance on the big screen came in 2005 in the role of a “Hot Girl” in the romantic comedy, A Lot Like Love, which starred Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet.

In 2010, Markle appeared as Megan in the romantic drama, Remember Me, a love story culminating in a surprise ending that didn’t please many viewers. The Critics Consensus on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — which gave the film a “rotten” rating with a score of 27 percent — reads “Its leads are likeable, but ‘Remember Me’ suffers from an overly maudlin script and a borderline offensive final twist.” While Markle’s role in the film was not notable, perhaps how she got the role is. Remember Me was produced by Markle’s then-boyfriend, Trevor Engelson, to whom she got engaged in 2010. Markle and Engelson were wed in 2011 but filed for divorce in 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Markle also appeared in 2010’s Jonah Hill-Russell Brand comedy, Get Him to the Greek, in which a low-level record label employee is charged with getting a wild rock musician to a concert in L.A. Markle appeared in an uncredited role as Tatiana.

Markle’s next film appearance came in the star-studded 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses. She played the role of Jamie, joined by Charlie Day, Jason Bateman, and Jason Sudeikis, three men who plot to kill their work superiors, played by Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Spacey, and Colin Farrell, respectively.

She also appeared as Terry in 2012’s Dysfunctional Friends, a comedic drama written and directed by former football player Corey Grant. “Nine estranged friends are reunited after their larger than life friend unexpectedly dies. The friends who haven’t seen each other in years are all forced to stay at their deceased friend’s estate for the weekend and must reconnect with each other working through all of their issues in order to each collect their inheritance,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

Markle played perhaps her largest role yet in a film in 2013’s Random Encounters, a straight-to-digital “steamy romance” comedy. Markle played the archetypal L.A. party girl, Mindy. The film is noted for featuring Markle in what’s described as “shocking images ” and “steamy scenes that will raise eyebrows,” according to British tabloid the Daily Mirror.

The 2015 crime film Anti-Social saw Markle receive top billing as the female lead. She played Kirsten, girlfriend to one of the male leads, Dee, “an anarchic street-artist confronting the system,” according the IMDB. “Their relationship was threatened when the audacious heists perpetrated by Dee’s brother brought heat from more established criminals,” the Telegraph reported.