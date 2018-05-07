Met Gala 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Red Carpet Show

Tonight is the 2018 Met Gala and this year, E! is broadcasting their Live From the Red Carpet special for the big event again. Last year, it was reported that guests had to pay $30,000 for a ticket and the cost of a table was $275,000, according to Huffington Post. Celebrities, of course, often attend for free.

According to Fortune, the theme of this year’s event is Catholicism: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The hosts are Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as always; music star and fashion icon Rihanna; couturier Donatella Versace; and civil rights attorney Amal Clooney. For all the details on how to watch different aspects of the event online, what channel to watch the red carpet on TV and more, read on below.

First lets get into the available live streams for the night. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

According to Vogue, (@voguemagazine) will stream the red carpet via Instagram Live and Vogue Snapchat My Stories. The footage will feature exclusive celebrity interviews and red carpet coverage as it happens, live in real time. Behind the scenes happenings will also be shown. Coverage will begin around 6 p.m. ET.

Also, you can get event updates on the E! News mobile app, @enews across social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), as well as @E_News on Snapchat. Use the hashtag #Eredcarpet to stay abreast of all the Met Gala coverage. You can also check out some of the best Instagram photos and videos from the event on Instagram by using the #metgala tag.

The actual Gala will not be televised and guests are discouraged from using social media at the event. Perhaps this is why, celebrity attendees like Kylie Jenner gathered in the bathroom at last year’s event, to take a giant, A-list mirror selfie.

When it comes to some of E! News‘ digital and social platforms that are covering the annual fashion event, E! News will debut Met Gala segments on their Snapchat series, “The Rundown”, which is hosted by Erin Lim on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. “What the Fashion” will air on Thursday, May 10, 2018. On Instagram, E! News will premiere a new “Necessary Realness” episode, which is hosted by Morgan Stewart on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, along with fan-favorite Top Stories, which is featuring Met Gala coverage on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. All of these programs will feature highlights or special moments from the 2018 Met Gala.

This year’s Met Gala, as usual, is put on by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Each year, the fundraiser is held on the first Monday of May and last year, $12 million was raised for the Costume Institute, according to the NY Times. This year’s event is sure to raise even more.

Last year’s event was reportedly more intimate, with 550 people estimated in attendance. “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” was the 2017 theme. The exhibit for this year’s show extends across three galleries, which makes for a much larger display. These galleries include the Anna Wintour Costume Center, along with the medieval rooms in the Met on Fifth Avenue, and the Cloisters in far northern Manhattan, New York.