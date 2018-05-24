Michael Jackson’s Kids 2018: Where Are They Now?

On June 25, 2009, the world lost a legend. Michael Jackson died in his home and his cause of death was acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. In 2011, Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death. Unfortunately for Jackson’s three children, their father was gone. Jackson was just 50 years old when he died.

Jackson left behind Prince Michael Joseph Jackson (born 1997), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (born 1998), and Prince Michael Jackson II, also known by the name “Blanket” (born 2002). His eldest two children were born during Jackson’s marriage to his second wife, Debbie Rowe, while his youngest son was born to a surrogate mother. After Jackson’s death, his mother, Katherine, was granted temporary guardianship of the children.

Each of the children were left a hefty inheritance, as reported by Bank Rate and Daily Mail has reported they get a yearly allowance of $8 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, each of the children is worth an estimated $100 million. Get to know more about each of the kids and where they are now in our rundown below.

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson

Prince shares a mother with sister Paris and her name is Debbie Rowe. Debbie is a nurse, who was known for her marriage to Michael Jackson. Jackson took full responsibility for raising the children. In 2016, Debbie Rowe was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Throughout Prince’s childhood, when his father was accused of sexual molestation, MJ would confide in both Prince and sister Paris. Paris revealed to Rolling Stone that, “My dad would cry to me at night. Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?’ He did not bullshit us. You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the shitty world.”

Paris and Prince have often been spotted on red carpets together in recent years. People has reported that he is a student at Loyola Marymount University and is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend.

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson has transformed into an “it girl”, now at the age of 20. She has been living on the property of her father’s estate and has even locked down some modeling gigs with IMG Models. Though she clearly is close with some of her family members, some of whom celebrated her 20th birthday with her, she caught heat for not attending her aunt, Janet Jackson’s, 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance, according to People. In response to haters, Paris wrote online, “No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred.”

She also wrote, “Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family. As amazing and as shitty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart (sic) of our lives considering you watched us grow up.”

Over the years, Paris has dealt with many obstacles and issues. She revealed that she was sexually assaulted at age 14 by an older man she described as a “complete stranger”. She was also cyber-bullied and said that all the turmoil drove her to attempt suicide three times. Fortunately, she was able to overcome her depression.

Paris has appeared in several projects. She was on the show Star and made her film debut in Gringo in 2018.

Prince Michael Jackson II AKA “Blanket” Jackson

On November 19, 2002, Michael Jackson carried his then-9-month-old son, Blanket, to the balcony of a hotel and, unintentionally, alarmed many when they worried a dangling Blanket would fall. A towel covered Blanket’s face at the time. At the time of the incident, Michael Jackson released the following statement, “I offer no excuses for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

As for why Michael Jackson covered his children’s faces when they were young, E! News reported Blanket explaining, “My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him.”

So, where did the name “Blanket” come from? E! News reported MJ stating that, “It’s an expression I use with my family and my employees. “I say, ‘you should blanket me, you should blanket her with something—meaning, like, a blanket is a blessing. It’s a way of us showing our love and caring.” According to People, though “Blanket” may be a blessing to MJ, his son now goes by B.G. or Bigi.

In 2017, E! reported that grandmother Katherine’s guardianship of Blanket was turned over to 34-year-old cousin T.J. Jackson, since Katherine is 87 years old. Blanket is the only minor child. T.J. was previously a co-guardian of all three children.