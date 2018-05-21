Miss USA 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Pageant Online

The Miss USA 2018 Pageant is live streaming tonight as it airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are this year’s hosts and they will be introducing the semi-finalists, who will be narrowed own to just one winner by the end of the night.The pageant is taking place at George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum, which is the same venue where the Miss Teen USA 2018 preliminary competition was held this past week.

This is the first year that the Miss Teen USA comes immediately before the Miss USA competition. Kára McCullough of District of Columbia is relinquishing her crown tonight, as 51 contestants compete for the win. The 2018 Miss USA pageant airs online live via the official Miss USA Facebook page for free. But, for those who don’t use Facebook, there are a few other options as well.

If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Footage from the pageant, as well as full coverage of the event should be posted on the official YouTube channel of Miss USA, which you can find here.

The winner of tonight’s pageant will go on to represent the United States at the next Miss Universe pageant. As for who will make the decisions on which contestants move forward tonight, several of this year’s judges are former beauty queens. This year’s selection committee for Miss USA includes Miss Washington USA 2000 Jamie Kern Lima, Miss Oregon USA 1994 Denise White, Today Show contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart (who is also judging Miss Teen USA), and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.

In addition to the Miss USA pageant, there are several big TV show finales airing as well. The limited edition Dancing With the Stars: Athletes ends tonight with one winner, as does American Idol. At the same time, The Voice will go through part 1 of its finale, ending its season run tomorrow night with a winner.

The remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars include Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon with pro partner Jenna Johnson, former figure skating champion Tonya Harding with pro partner Sasha Farber, and NFL’er Josh Norman with pro Sharna Burgess. The singers left on American Idol this season, include front-runner Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson. And, on The Voice, the remaining contestants are Spensha Baker, Kyla Jae, Britton Buchanan and fan-favorite Brynn Cartelli.