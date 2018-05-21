Miss USA 2018 Pageant Voting: How to Vote Online

Tonight is the Miss USA 2018 Pageant and some of the pageant judges will need your help when it comes to voting. For those on the west coast who cannot watch the event live, you can follow the Official Miss USA social media accounts for cues on when to cast your vote. Votes are only valid during the live Eastern and Central Time broadcasts. Here’s the rundown on how to vote during the live broadcast from 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/PT (time delayed) tonight:

HOW TO VOTE FOR MISS USA 2018

According to the official Miss Universe site, these are several different ways to cast your votes. Throughout the live broadcast, viewers will be prompted to vote via various calls-to-action and will also see social media posts from the Official Miss USA accounts that prompt voting for their favorite contestants.

Visit https://missusa.votenow.tv/, login and follow the instructions to vote.

There is a limit of 10 votes per account per round via this method during the Voting Period. You must click on the “Confirm Votes” button for your votes to be counted.

Only votes that follow the instructions for official voting and that are received during time periods announced on the air will be counted. Voters cannot use any third party services to vote on their behalf.

All contestants in the competition will be assigned a fan score that is pre-determined to correspond with the telecast judges’ scores based on the number of fan votes received. The fan score will then be factored in with the rest of the judges’ scores.

WHEN TO VOTE

Voting will take place several different times during the show. These times will be during the swimsuit competition, during the evening gown competition, during the final question and after the final look.

There will be on-air cues as well as cues on social media, instructing you when and how to cast your votes. Voting is open to anyone 14 or older.

For further details in terms of rules and guidelines when it comes to voting, you can click here for the official voting rules.

The Administrators reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject votes cast by anyone who tampers with the voting process. According to the Miss Universe Organization, “In the event the Administrators believe that the operation, security, or administration of the live voting process is impaired in any way, the Administrators may, in their sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the live voting process to address the impairment and then resume the live voting process; (b) advance the contestants who had received the highest score of valid votes at the time of the impairment; (c) utilize solely the telecast judges’ scores to select the contestants to advance; or (d) employ any other fair and equitable resolution determined by the Administrators, in their sole discretion. The Administrators shall, in their sole discretion, determine what constitutes a valid vote.”

This year’s judges, who will also have a hand in selecting the winner, include Miss Washington USA 2000 Jamie Kern Lima, Miss Oregon USA 1994 Denise White, Today Show contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart (who is also judging Miss Teen USA), and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.