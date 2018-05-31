WATCH: Pogo Admits to Resenting Gay People & Celebrating Pulse Massacre

Pogo, an Australian DJ, has admitted to being a homophobe in a YouTube video where he also talked about celebrating the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. The video does not appear on Pogo’s official YouTube channel, Fagottron, but another channel named Pogo Archives.

The clip is titled, “Why I Called My Channel Fagottron.” Pogo says, “I’ve never liked a grown man acting like a 12-year-old girl. I’ve always found that to be quite disgusting. And so I thought to myself, how best can I express to the world that gays are just an abomination?”

He adds, “I think nothing encapsulates the sissiness of a guy quite like the world, “F*****.” I have a fairly robust resentment of the gay community. I don’t want to really get into this, but when there was the Orlando shooting and that guy was shouting, “Allahu Akbar,” or something, I was like, “Great.” Pogo then pumps his fist in the clip.

Pogo continues, “But yeah, I’ve got to be a bit careful with that because, well, you know… I don’t like gays, but I don’t want to see people getting killed in nightclubs either. But still, I mean, it’s just fantastic. It amazes me to see the West welcoming a culture through the floodgates that wants gays dead. I think that’s fantastic.”

On his official Instagram page, Pogo writes that he is a music and video producer who is based in Perth, Australia.