Prince Harry’s Girlfriends & Exes Who He Dated Over the Years

Prince Harry is getting married to Meghan Markle, which leads fans to reminisce about his dating life prior to meeting “the one”. With the Royal Wedding finally here, some of Prince Harry’s exes are even expected to attend. Yes, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends will be at the Royal Wedding, though they may not be included in the evening reception. In the past, in addition to his reported relationships, WhosDatedWho has reported that Prince Harry has been romantically linked to stars and socialites such as Ellie Goulding, Emma Watson, Natalie Pinkham and Astrid Harbord, though they have not been confirmed by the prince. Get to know about Harry’s road to find love with his ex profiles below.

Chelsy Davy & Prince Harry’s Relationship

Chelsy Davy, dated Prince Harry for approximately 5 years, meeting in 2004 and officially dating from 2005 – 2010, though they were rumored to have gotten back together when she was seen attending the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. The exes had not gotten back together, though, they are rumored to have additional flings together over the years. According to Vanity Fair, Davy will also be attending Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding, though she will not be included in the nighttime reception. During the course of the ex-couple’s relationship, Davy had issues with the lack of privacy and being in the public eye. According to The South African, Davy recalled, “I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Today, Davy is reportedly single and today, runs a jewelry company called Aya. She even owns her own jewelry mine, as reported by Harpers Bazaar.

Cressida Bonas & Prince Harry

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated from 2012 to 2014, according to Romper, and the ex couple also had difficulties being in the spotlight together, especially when engagement rumors began to swarm. Bonas, who is an actress, model and socialite, is the daughter of entrepreneur Jeffrey Bonas and Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, according to The Sun. Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, is actually who introduced the couple.

Vanity Fair has reported that Cressida Bonas is slated to attend Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding to Meghan Markle. In 2016, Bonas was talking about her connection to Prince Harry, and The Sunday Times reported her saying, “I think we will always be good friends.” Jerramy Fine, author of “In Defense of the Princess”, said to The Daily Star: “I think Chelsy and Cressida both cared for Harry and had fun with him. Upper-class Brits keep their social circles small and loyal … If you are friends, you stay friends, even with those you have dated in the past.”

Caroline Flack Dated Prince Harry

Many know Caroline Flack as the host of the X Factor, but Prince Harry reportedly knows her romantically, as reported by Daily Mail. In Flack’s autobiography, “Storm in a C Cup”, Flack gave details on her connection to Harry, according to The Sun. Flack said the two dated in 2009, after meeting through mutual friend Natalie Pinkham, a Formula One correspondent for Sky Sports. Flack revealed, “I knew she was friends with Prince Harry, and I’d never met him, so I thought, “Oh that’s quite exciting”, and for a moment I perked up. To meet a prince is so unlikely it would be weird not to acknowledge it … However, once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other … I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.” Flack said she had really liked Prince Harry.

But, the prince wasn’t the only famous Harry that Flack dated. According to Daily Mail, Flack caught a lot of heat when she dated a much younger Harry Styles, most famously known from being a part of the music group One Direction. The two first caught the media’s attention in 2011. According to The Sun, Harry Styles’ latest girlfriend is Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe.

Mollie King & Prince Harry’s Relationship

Mollie King is an English singer, radio personality and model, who reportedly dated Prince Harry. According to Express UK, King is currently in a relationship with athlete Stuart Broad and when the couple first started dating, King told the Daily Star that, “I love being in love. I literally love being in love.”

King, who is known for being a part of the pop group the Saturdays, reportedly dated Prince Harry prior to his relationship with Cressida Bonas, according to The Cut, dating for a small amount of time around 2011 and/or 2012. The Cut also reported that King’s being “too open” about the relationship resulted in the ex couple’s demise.

Camilla Thurlow With Prince Harry

Camilla Thurlow is a socialite and, according to her Instagram account, she is a philanthropist. She also appears to have found love with model Jamie Jewitt, after getting together on the reality show Love Island in 2017. The couple has caught negative attention in the media in recent months after being spotted in an argument outside of a fundraiser. According to Daily Mail, Jewitt says that caring too much about negativity on social media was the fuel for the fire. He admitted that, “Anything can cause an argument. I do really think it was the really subject that I was reading that caused my high emotions, some people write horrible things and I’m not saying that’s why or what caused the argument. It was our reaction to it that night and how I was feeling that night and the time and the place that more that caused the situation to turn into a row. Anyone and anything can cause that. It’s social media, it’s just one of those things.”

E! News reported that Thurlow and Prince Harry dated after his break up from Cressida Bonas. When Thurlow and Prince Harry reportedly first started dating, a source told E!, “Camilla’s the full package—she’s got beauty and brains. But Harry loves how she’s devoted her life to charity—she’s fully committed to helping other people and he sees a lot of his mother Diana’s goodness in her.” So, why did the former couple break up? Thurlow was reportedly dumped and, according to Heat World, a source revealed, “Harry thought she was amazing and seemed to want something serious, but she refused to open up to him through fear of being rejected. It was Camilla’s reservations that stopped their romance from going anywhere.”

Florence Brudenell-Bruce & Prince Harry

According to The Cut, Brudenell-Bruce and Prince Harry dated for a few months in 2011. Brudenell-Bruce, who also goes by the nickname “Flee”, is a lingerie model. Telegraph reported that Prince Harry ended his relationship with Brudenell-Bruce so that he could focus on his Army career at the time. He was a pilot and part of the Army for approximately a decade.

Brudenell-Bruce is actually a descendant of the Earl of Cardigan and, according to Entertainment Tonight, today, she is married to a duke’s grandson and has one young daughter. Millionaire Henry Edward Hugh St. George is Brudenell-Bruce’s husband and, at the time of the wedding, in 2013, a source compared the groom to ex Prince Harry, telling Hello! Magazine, “Henry has been around a long time. Harry was more of an affair. Flee hated all the press attention she got when she was dating Harry. She really liked him but she was embarrassed by being splashed all over the papers.”

Camilla Romestrand Dated Prince Harry

After Prince Harry’s break up from Chelsy Davy in 2010, CBS News reported that he was dating Camilla Romestrand, who is a Norwegian singer. Romestrand is most known as the front-woman of the UK-based band Eddie The Gun. At the time of the alleged courtship, a source told Britain’s News of the World that, “She’s confided to a few people about her friendship with Harry. She talks about staying overnight at ‘the Palace.’ She says he was a ‘total gentleman’ but doesn’t divulge much else. She doesn’t want to talk openly about Harry because she’s worried it will overshadow her music.”

When the couple called it quits, a source told Hello! Magazine that being long-distance was the reason for the break up. A source also claimed that, at the time, “Nobody dumped anyone. It was a mutual decision as they were living so far apart. It is as straightforward as that. They are still talking regularly and remain best friends.” With Prince Harry becoming a married man, he probably isn’t such close friends with all of his exes anymore.