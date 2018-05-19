Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Full Titles & Names

In an official statement from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles and full names have been released ahead of the Royal Wedding, where the two become husband and wife. The palace has confirmed that, “The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” The announcement was revealed on Twitter via the official Kensington Palace account.

Guests have already begun gathering on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to witness the arrivals of the royal couple and guests of the wedding. Telegraph has reported that members of the royal family will start to appear after other guests, at 11:20 a.m. GMT/6:20 a.m. ET. Then, at 11:40 a.m. GMT/6:40 a.m. ET, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, who is the best man, will reportedly arrive on the steps of the chapel. The two brothers are reported to be walking past the thousands of spectators on their way in, connecting with their fans. Just yesterday, Prince Harry and Prince William took time to greet spectators who are camped out on the grounds in excitement, waiting for the big event. Outside, on the wedding day, Harry will also acknowledge an estimated 200 representatives from his associated charities. According to The Sun, the reps will be gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister outside the castle steps.

In addition to the couple’s full names and titles being revealed, the order of service for the Royal Wedding program has also been released by the palace. With the order of service, the palace stated, “Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service. This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle. They have also sought the advice of The Prince of Wales for the orchestral music before the Service begins.”

At the beginning of the order of service, the religious introduction states, “On this their wedding day the bride and bridegroom face each other, make their promises and receive God’s blessing. You are witnesses of the marriage, and express your support by your presence and your prayers. Your support does not end today: the couple will value continued encouragement in the days and years ahead of them.” There is also a full rundown on the background of St. George’s Chapel, where the ceremony takes place.

The service is being led by The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean of Windsor. Prince Charles is walking Markle down the aisle, as her father is no longer able to attend. Because of the last minute change, Markle’s dad, Thomas, is still included in the wedding program. Incorrectly, the order of service reads, “The Bride, having been greeted by the Dean of Windsor, moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by her Father, Mr Thomas Markle, to the High Altar. The Bridegroom and his Best Man await.” Due to health concerns, Thomas Markle will not be attending the wedding. This has been confirmed in an official statement by the bride prior to the wedding.