WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton Wedding Video

Prince Harry has his older brother, Prince William, at his side as his best man when he says “I do” to Meghan Markle in the 2018 Royal Wedding. And, just a few years ago, in 2011, Harry stood next to William, who had his own Royal Wedding to wife Kate Middleton. Now, seven years and three children later, William gets to see his younger brother get married. But, let’s reminisce about William and Kate’s big day. Above is the full video of the couple’s Royal Wedding.

William and Kate first met in 2001, while studying at the University of St. Andrews. The two started dating in 2003 and they didn’t marry until April 29, 2011. Their engagement was officially announced November 16, 2010, as reported by the Daily Mail. The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London and after the ceremony, the couple made their way to the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The traditional appearance included the couple’s famous balcony kiss. There were an estimated 1,900 guests in attendance, which is about triple the amount of those invited to Prince Harry’s wedding.

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring was actually the same engagement ring that Prince William’s father had given to his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, according to Pop Sugar. It is an 18-karat white gold ring with a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, with 14 round diamonds. Middleton’s wedding was made from Welsh gold.

Some of the celebrities who attended William and Kate’s wedding included Elton John, as well as David and Victoria Beckham. Elton John is actually performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as he was a great friend to Princess Diana, as well as the Royal Family. Ellie Goulding performed at the nighttime reception for Kate and William. At one point over the years, Goulding had actually been romantically linked to Prince Harry.

For her wedding, Middleton wore two dresses, just as Meghan Markle has been reported to have. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was designed by designer Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and she wore a Cartier Scroll Tiara that was lent to her by the Queen. Middleton’s shoes were also Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s sister’s dress was also in a gown by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. Kate’s sister, Pippa, attracted a lot of attention for her form-fitting dress that day. When talking to Matt Lauer on Today about her experience, getting so much attention for her derriere in that dress, Pippa said, “It was completely unexpected. You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train.”

When it came to fans and viewers who wanted to send Kate and William gifts, the couple set up a gift fund held by The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. Via the gift fund, anyone who wanted to send well wishes could do so in the form of charitable donations.

On the day of their wedding, just as Prince Harry and Markle receive new titles, Kate and William got theirs. Prince William became the Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, and Baron Carrickfergus, while Kate became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge.